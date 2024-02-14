 Skip to main content

Drones carrying explosives to help Alaska with avalanche mitigation

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Feb 14 2024 - 12:57 am PT
0 Comments
alaska avalanche drones

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) says it has successfully tested how drones can be used to enhance safety and efficiency in avalanche mitigation efforts by triggering two man-made slides.

Traditional avalanche mitigation programs reduce risk by using explosives or other methods to trigger controlled avalanches. The aim is to diminish potential hazards before they become large enough to cause significant damage to transportation corridors, utility infrastructure, and ski areas.

But the manual practice requires workers to venture into hazardous, avalanche-prone terrains. Not only is the process perilous but it is further characterized by unpredictability due to dependence on human judgment and physical intervention.

As such, Alaska now strives to adopt Remote Avalanche Control Systems (RACS), which are fixed-position detonation installations, commonly used in mountainous areas to protect infrastructure from natural avalanches.

But even these RACS are not feasible or economical everywhere. And this is where explosives-laden drones come into the picture.

Last month, Alaska DOT&PF collaborated with the Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARCC) to deploy and detonate two CIL explosives using a heavy-lift drone. The state agencies used Drone Amplified‘s Drone Avalanche Reduction Technology (DART) for the job.

Drone Amplified specializes in land management solutions. The company is credited with revolutionizing wildland firefighting also through its IGNIS drone-based aerial ignition system.

Nevertheless, using the DART system came with significant regulatory challenges because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stringent requirements when it comes to the carriage of dangerous weapons.

So, now, in a bid to support the wider adoption and development of drone-based avalanche control systems, Alaska DOT&PF plans to share all FAA waiver and approval documentation required for such operations. This will provide a blueprint for other states interested in deploying drone technology for avalanche mitigation.

As Timothy Glassett, DOT&PF avalanche and artillery program manager, sums up, “This demonstration represents a significant step forward in avalanche risk reduction for our public highways.”

Learn more about the project in the video below:

Read more: Mobile phone detecting drone for search and rescue efforts

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drones for good

Drones for good
Emergency

Emergency
Alaska

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.