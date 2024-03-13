This FAA-approved flight planning app offers drone insurance too

AutoPylot, an FAA-approved provider of B4UFLY and LAANC services, has updated its iOS and Google apps to include drone insurance facilities for both recreational pilots and commercial operators. The all-in-one flight planning solution has integrated an insurance program underwritten by Allianz Commercial directly into its platform.

Launched in collaboration with digital insurance platform Stere, AutoPylot’s insurance program is important because it offers protection against liabilities such as property damage and bodily injury and hull coverage for drones and other equipment (payloads, sensors, etc.). Additionally, pilots can manage their insurance policies alongside their regulatory compliance requirements, simplifying the administrative burden associated with drone operations.

Tauty Shalna, CEO of AutoPylot, says that the company is focused on advancing the accessibility and safety of drone operations. “By integrating drone insurance directly into our FAA-Approved flight planning services, we can now provide our users with unprecedented convenience and ability to manage risk, further supporting the growth of a more sustainable drone ecosystem,” says Shalna.

Right now, AutoPylot is offering drone insurance services in 23 US states, while new ones are being added regularly. You can check the app to see if coverage is available in your state and fill out an application to get a quote. You have the option to go for a renewable monthly policy or save some time and money by selecting an annual policy starting at $450/year.

Android users will find AutoPylot in the Google Play Store, while iPhone users can download the app from the Apple App Store.

