Which DJI drones have internal storage?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 13 2024 - 1:34 am PT
Several DJI drones and remote controllers come with built-in storage. This internal storage allows you to store high-definition video footage directly onto the drone’s memory without the need for an external memory card. The feature becomes particularly handy when you’ve forgotten your memory card or encounter issues with video recording.

Now, the capacity of your drone’s in-built memory to store photos and videos will vary based on the quality of the media being recorded. For instance, if you’re capturing footage in 4K resolution, the drone will save fewer photos and videos than when recording in HD resolution only. But you can always give yourself more leeway for data capture by purchasing a high-speed microSD card.

Here’s the list of latest DJI drones, remote controllers, and accessories that have built-in storage and can be used without a microSD card inserted:

ProductInternal Storage
DJI Mini 3 Pro1.2 GB
DJI Mini 4 Pro

2 GB
DJI Air 2S8 GB
DJI Air 3

8 GB

DJI Mavic 3 series8 GB (Mavic 3 Cine/Mavic 3 Pro Cine: 1TB SSD)
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series24 GB
DJI Avata20 GB
DJI RC 2

8 GB. DJI RC 2’s storage capacity can be increased by using a microSD card. You can store images and videos on the card and export them to a computer or other devices.
DJI RC8 GB. DJI RC’s storage capacity can also be increased by using a microSD card. You can store images and videos on the card and export them to a computer or other devices.
DJI RC ProROM 32GB + Expandable storage via microSD card
DJI Smart Controller16 GB

