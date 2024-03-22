 Skip to main content

Drone flight planning app GoDrone relaunching with new look

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 22 2024 - 12:50 am PT
GoDrone drone flight planning app

GoDrone, the leading flight planning app for professional and recreational drone pilots in the Netherlands, is receiving its most extensive update since it was first launched in April 2020.

Designed and powered by Altitude Angel for LVNL, the agency in charge of air traffic control in the Netherlands, GoDrone is becoming more user-friendly and intuitive than ever.

Updated features include advanced flight plan drawing tools and airspace approval services. Another new service is “pilot profiles” for aircraft management which provides users with the ability to log operator profiles, hours flown, and airframe hours used. These features are especially handy for professional drone operators who may be required to manage or evidence their operational experience.

Here are the new upgrades at a glance:

  • New UX/UI – Completely rebuilt modern user interface.
  • New “Accepted and Approved” statuses, allowing users to receive more digital updates and information on their mission requests.
  • New map types including satellite maps to help plan drone flights safely and efficiently.
  • Advanced filter setup to fully customize airspace, including political borders and NOTAMs.
  • Airframe hanger – Ability to input and save all drones directly in the GoDrone app.
  • GoDrone operator portal integration – Information, edits, and missions are natively linked between the GoDrone app and the operator portal.
  • Ground hazards – Understand ground hazards in greater detail through the pre-flight report.
  • New area reports feature to see where you can fly safely, where you need to exercise caution, or areas that are prohibited.
  • Enhanced security (biometrics), including eye and fingerprint access.
  • New flight plan tools, including advanced drawing tools or the ability to upload files directly from your device.

“Planning is central to all commercial drone operations within a civil control zone (CTR), and any operator should start their flight plan with GoDrone, which is why we’re continuing to invest in the app,” says Wouter Pekela, program manager of unmanned aviation at LVNL.

The new version of GoDrone begins rolling out in Q2 for both iOS and Android.

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

