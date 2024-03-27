New DroneUp tech unlocks autonomous drone delivery in urban areas

DroneUp, the company behind Walmart’s drone delivery services, has unveiled new technology to make drone delivery possible in hard-to-deliver areas like apartments and multi-dwelling communities.

Headquartered in Virginia, DroneUp is best known as the provider of drone delivery services for Walmart in 34 locations across six states. Now, the company is looking to woo more retailers, quick-service restaurants, and healthcare providers by offering them an open drone delivery platform capable of working in urban areas.

DroneUp has named its proprietary technology the Ecosystem. It combines automated ground infrastructure, a suite of software operating systems, and autonomous delivery drones into a single platform.

The ground infrastructure, DBX, enables autonomous pickup of packages from retailers, ensuring climate-controlled package management and storage with a footprint smaller than a parking space. DBX also works as a secure locker, keeping packages safe and secure and addressing the issue of “porch piracy.” Additionally, DBX enables reverse logistics by providing consumers with a hassle-free way to return their orders. Here’s what it looks like:

The next part of the puzzle is DroneUp’s autonomous flight planning and control application that enables drones to automatically land on top of DBX for package pickup and delivery. The system includes digitized maps and advanced flight coordination features such as “detect-and-avoid” technology, necessary for long-distance flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

And finally, a new drone platform (below) compliments DBX with internal package storage for rain, snow, and sun protection. Emitting one of the lowest noise profiles in the industry, this drone can fly at speeds of 60 mph for up to 30 miles — thus giving vendors an effective service coverage area of 15 miles.

The drone platform supports onboard charging, meaning operators are not required to swap battery packs. It also comes with vertical clearance sensing technology for enhanced safety. Moreover, the platform solves one of the most critical handoffs in the DroneUp Ecosystem — autonomous package pickup and dropoff — with a new claw-like package grasper that can perform aerial drops or winch up to 120 ft.

“Throughout the last few years, our work with leading retailers and quick-service restaurants has provided us with valuable insights into the speed and convenience that end customers desire from drone delivery,” says Tom Walker, CEO of DroneUp. “With unparalleled technology, our Ecosystem is designed to exceed those expectations, enabling us to perform millions of deliveries daily. We are setting a new standard in logistics, making our services scalable, affordable, and more accessible.”

DroneUp has begun rolling out the Ecosystem in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Dallas, Texas, with plans to expand to additional markets in late 2024.

