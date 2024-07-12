Autel releases critical firmware update for EVO II V3 drone users in EU and UK 

In compliance with drone Remote ID regulations in the EU and UK and to ensure a better flying experience, Autel Robotics has released important software and firmware updates for the EVO II V3 series drones in the region. “We strongly recommend that you perform this update to meet the regulation compliance requirement,” the company says.

The specific firmware versions are as follows:

Autel Explorer app: v3.1.0.107

Aircraft: v1.1.78

Remote Controller: v1.3.9.15

The firmware brings a new pairing method for the EVO II V3 drones. Simply double-click the battery power button to enter pairing mode.

In addition, there are several bug fixes and optimizations contained in the firmware, including:

Optimized video transmission feed performance

Optimized No-fly zone function

Optimized Remote ID function required for EU and UK legal compliance

Optimized HDMI function

Fixed GPS update error issue

Fixed other known issues

When your aircraft is connected to the internet, the system will automatically prompt you to update the firmware. If you do not receive the OTA push for this version, first check whether the current firmware version is v1.1.56 or above. If it is below v1.1.56, you will first need to update to that version or above to receive the OTA push for this version.

During the update, ensure that the aircraft has sufficient power and maintain a stable network connection during the process. Do not disconnect the power or network during the upgrade to avoid failure or device damage.

After the update, restart the device and conduct a test flight to ensure that all functions are operating normally. If you encounter any issues, you can contact the Autel Robotics customer support team at support.eu@autelrobotics.com.

Read more: US adds drone maker Autel Robotics to trade blacklist

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.