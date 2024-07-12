 Skip to main content

Autel releases critical firmware update for EVO II V3 drone users in EU and UK 

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 12 2024 - 1:15 am PT
0 Comments
autel evo II v3 drone firmware update remote id uk eu

In compliance with drone Remote ID regulations in the EU and UK and to ensure a better flying experience, Autel Robotics has released important software and firmware updates for the EVO II V3 series drones in the region. “We strongly recommend that you perform this update to meet the regulation compliance requirement,” the company says.

The specific firmware versions are as follows:

  • Autel Explorer app: v3.1.0.107
  • Aircraft: v1.1.78
  • Remote Controller: v1.3.9.15

The firmware brings a new pairing method for the EVO II V3 drones. Simply double-click the battery power button to enter pairing mode.

In addition, there are several bug fixes and optimizations contained in the firmware, including:

  • Optimized video transmission feed performance
  • Optimized No-fly zone function
  • Optimized Remote ID function required for EU and UK legal compliance
  • Optimized HDMI function
  • Fixed GPS update error issue
  • Fixed other known issues

How to update Autel EVO II V3 firmware

When your aircraft is connected to the internet, the system will automatically prompt you to update the firmware. If you do not receive the OTA push for this version, first check whether the current firmware version is v1.1.56 or above. If it is below v1.1.56, you will first need to update to that version or above to receive the OTA push for this version.

During the update, ensure that the aircraft has sufficient power and maintain a stable network connection during the process. Do not disconnect the power or network during the upgrade to avoid failure or device damage.

After the update, restart the device and conduct a test flight to ensure that all functions are operating normally. If you encounter any issues, you can contact the Autel Robotics customer support team at support.eu@autelrobotics.com.

Read more: US adds drone maker Autel Robotics to trade blacklist

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications