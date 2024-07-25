ACSL unveils NDAA-compliant smart controller for upgraded SOTEN drone

Japanese drone maker ACSL has announced the release of a new smart controller, TENSO, as well as significant upgrades to its flagship SOTEN drone.

TENSO is designed to make drone operations smoother and more efficient, especially for those using the SOTEN in the field. With AES256 encryption — the same protocol trusted by the US government for classified data — TENSO is designed for sensitive drone missions.

Built to withstand tough conditions, it features a rugged design with an IP43 rating, operating efficiently between 14°F and 104°F, and weighs only 2.3 lbs with a battery life of 3 hours. Its user-friendly interface boasts a 5-inch HD display with 1080p resolution and up to 1,000 nits of brightness, ideal even in direct sunlight. The controller has a range of 2.5 miles, offering compatibility with WiFi and LTE for reliable connectivity. ACSL says up to three controllers can link to a single SOTEN drone during live operations.

Cynthia Huang, CEO of ACSL, says, “We know that having a dedicated smart controller makes a significant difference in the ease of use, efficiency, and performance when working in the field. TENSO is a welcome addition to our lineup as we expand the SOTEN footprint in North America, bringing on more customers seeking a robust ecosystem that matches their needs.”

TENSO is priced at $2,800 and will hit the US market in September.

SOTEN drone upgrades: What’s new?

Since launching in the US earlier this year, SOTEN has undergone extensive updates based on user feedback, especially from strategic partners like Ameren and the New York Power Authority. Key enhancements include:

Reduced video latency: Enjoy a 25% decrease in real-time video latency for a better viewing experience.

Enjoy a 25% decrease in real-time video latency for a better viewing experience. Customizable gimbal control: New modes let pilots tailor gimbal movements to their preferences, with automatic speed adjustments based on zoom level.

New modes let pilots tailor gimbal movements to their preferences, with automatic speed adjustments based on zoom level. Direct exposure control: Quickly adjust image exposure to reveal details in challenging lighting conditions.

Quickly adjust image exposure to reveal details in challenging lighting conditions. Universal compatibility: Supports a wider range of Android devices with upgraded electronics.

Supports a wider range of Android devices with upgraded electronics. US Remote ID compliance: SOTEN now meets FAA regulations for remote ID.

Looking ahead, ACSL’s Global CTO, Dr. Chris Raabe, shares exciting plans: “We’re committed to constant innovation. Our dedicated R&D team incorporates feedback to enhance our products.” Future improvements include expanding payload options, dual-band radio links, mapping mission continuity, LTE network control, and more.

