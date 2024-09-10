 Skip to main content

DJI makes RC-N3 compatible with Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 10 2024 - 2:05 am PT
0 Comments
dji rc-n3 remote controller neo air 3 mini 4 pro

DJI has released new firmware updates for its popular Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 drones, adding a feature many users will appreciate — support for the newly launched DJI RC-N3 remote controller, which was introduced alongside the indoor-friendly DJI Neo drone.

A key feature of the $199 Neo is that it doesn’t really need an external controller. The ultra-lightweight drone can automatically snap 12MP stills with its 1/2-inch image sensor or produce 4K UHD stabilized videos at 4K/30fps with voice commands or the press of a button on the aircraft body. Nonetheless, DJI has made the Neo compatible with multiple remote controllers and FPV headsets for those who like to control the aircraft manually.

The RC-N3 comes with a maximum operating time of approximately 3.5 hours and a charging time of around 2 hours. Weighing just 320 grams, this compact controller measures 104.2×150×45.2 mm and is designed to secure the mobile device while the DJI Fly app on the mobile device displays high-definition camera feed in real-time.

Both the Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 now offer expanded compatibility with the RC-N3, making it easier for pilots to use the same remote across multiple DJI devices.

DJI Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 firmware update details

For the DJI Air 3, the latest firmware (v01.00.1500 for the aircraft and v01.00.0700 for the RC-N3 controller) adds support for the DJI RC-N3, along with other fixes. Similarly, the Mini 4 Pro update (v01.00.0700 for the aircraft) introduces compatibility with the RC-N3 controller.

Both drones have also received app updates, with the DJI Fly App now at version 1.14.0 for iOS and Android, which enhances functionality and provides general bug fixes.

Read more: DJI releases major firmware update for Inspire 3 drone: Here’s what’s new

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Air 3

DJI Air 3
DJI Mini 4 Pro DJI Neo DJI RC-N3

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications