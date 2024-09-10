DJI makes RC-N3 compatible with Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drones

DJI has released new firmware updates for its popular Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 drones, adding a feature many users will appreciate — support for the newly launched DJI RC-N3 remote controller, which was introduced alongside the indoor-friendly DJI Neo drone.

A key feature of the $199 Neo is that it doesn’t really need an external controller. The ultra-lightweight drone can automatically snap 12MP stills with its 1/2-inch image sensor or produce 4K UHD stabilized videos at 4K/30fps with voice commands or the press of a button on the aircraft body. Nonetheless, DJI has made the Neo compatible with multiple remote controllers and FPV headsets for those who like to control the aircraft manually.

The RC-N3 comes with a maximum operating time of approximately 3.5 hours and a charging time of around 2 hours. Weighing just 320 grams, this compact controller measures 104.2×150×45.2 mm and is designed to secure the mobile device while the DJI Fly app on the mobile device displays high-definition camera feed in real-time.

Both the Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 now offer expanded compatibility with the RC-N3, making it easier for pilots to use the same remote across multiple DJI devices.

For the DJI Air 3, the latest firmware (v01.00.1500 for the aircraft and v01.00.0700 for the RC-N3 controller) adds support for the DJI RC-N3, along with other fixes. Similarly, the Mini 4 Pro update (v01.00.0700 for the aircraft) introduces compatibility with the RC-N3 controller.

Both drones have also received app updates, with the DJI Fly App now at version 1.14.0 for iOS and Android, which enhances functionality and provides general bug fixes.

