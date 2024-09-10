DJI makes RC-N3 compatible with Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drones

DJI has released new firmware updates for its popular Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 drones, adding a feature many users will appreciate — support for the newly launched DJI RC-N3 remote controller, which was introduced alongside the indoor-friendly DJI Neo drone.
A key feature of the $199 Neo is that it doesn’t really need an external controller. The ultra-lightweight drone can automatically snap 12MP stills with its 1/2-inch image sensor or produce 4K UHD stabilized videos at 4K/30fps with voice commands or the press of a button on the aircraft body. Nonetheless, DJI has made the Neo compatible with multiple remote controllers and FPV headsets for those who like to control the aircraft manually.
The RC-N3 comes with a maximum operating time of approximately 3.5 hours and a charging time of around 2 hours. Weighing just 320 grams, this compact controller measures 104.2×150×45.2 mm and is designed to secure the mobile device while the DJI Fly app on the mobile device displays high-definition camera feed in real-time.
Both the Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 now offer expanded compatibility with the RC-N3, making it easier for pilots to use the same remote across multiple DJI devices.
DJI Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 firmware update details
For the DJI Air 3, the latest firmware (v01.00.1500 for the aircraft and v01.00.0700 for the RC-N3 controller) adds support for the DJI RC-N3, along with other fixes. Similarly, the Mini 4 Pro update (v01.00.0700 for the aircraft) introduces compatibility with the RC-N3 controller.
Both drones have also received app updates, with the DJI Fly App now at version 1.14.0 for iOS and Android, which enhances functionality and provides general bug fixes.
