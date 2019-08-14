One of my favorite YouTubers is Faruk from iPhonedo, who by the way just reached 500,000 subs (congrats!). Faruk is always one of the first to review new DJI products as is the case with the Chinese drone maker’s latest addition to their ever-expanding line-up, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. As I mentioned in the title, if you going to watch one DJI Osmo Mobile video review, watch this one.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 video review

In this video, Faruk explains not only the new features of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 but he also points out some of its quirks and disadvantages versus the previous model the DJI Osmo Mobile 2.

Here are a couple of the things Faruk points out, but really you should watch his video and subscribe to get the full iPhonedo perspective.

The trigger is back! Yay!

ActiveTrack 3.0 on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is so much better than ActiveTrack on the Osmo Mobile 2

It now has Sport mode for FPV-style shooting

Charges your phone

The DJI Mimo app allows shooting in Story mode that records directly to your phone

Balancing your phone is more difficult and you have to do this each time you mount your phone

But at least the ports are not blocked

It folds

Risk of mounting your phone upside down

Osmo Mobile 3 is restricted in tilting compared to Osmo Mobile 2

Flashlight mode requires different positioning to be achieved

Triple-click trigger to switch to selfie camera doesn’t work… DJI could fix this easily in the next firmware update

Faruk concludes that this is his new favorite smartphone gimbal from DJI. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 will take some time getting used to when it comes to performing the flashlight mode, but due to its small form factor, it will be the Osmo that won’t be collecting dust anytime soon. “It is like an external battery that also charges my phone.”

You can buy the DJI Osmo Mobile on DJI’s official online store for $119 or $139 with some additional goodies such as the tripod.

What do you think about the DJI Osmo Mobile 3? Let us know in the comments below.

