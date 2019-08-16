The night before DJI releases a new product, we learn that the DJI Mavic Mini specs might have leaked. The new DJI mini-drone may only weigh 245 grams (!) and may officially be part of the Spark Series. Will the Chinese drone maker call it the Spark 2 after all? Let’s take a look at the DJI Mavic Mini leaked specs.

Update 8/16/’19: We received confirmation from another source (unrelated to OsitaLV) that the Mavic Mini specs mentioned below are correct. Our source told us when asked about the Mavic Mini that “All of those specs are accurate.” However, he also said that we are still at least two months away from an official announcement and that DJI has yet to decide whether this new drone will become an ‘Air’ or ‘Spark’replacement. Regardless of the Mavic Mini’s small footprint, the drone will almost certainly have No-Fly Zones incorporated through the app. Lastly, the Mavic Mini is not expected to have Lightbridge but rather a new and enhanced Wi-Fi connection. Currently, DJI is working on a multi-charger for the mini-drone. That’s all the info we have for now and no, this does not come from OsitaLV.

DJI Mavic Mini specs leaked

It all started last night with a tweet from OsitaLV, who said that the leaked tech specs on Youtube suggest that the DJI Mavic Mini might be even smaller (and lighter!) than anticipated.

He said that based on the test report the dimensions of the DJI Mavic Mini would be 169.7mm(L) * 125.1mm(W) * 54.9mm(H), and that thus the diagonal measurement of the drone would be 210.8mm by calculation. I’m not sure how he can get such precise measurement from the photos we have seen but the math is correct.

BUT…

A leaked spec sheet shows that the new DJI Mavic Mini might actually be even smaller, and possibly only weigh 245 grams. According to the DJI Mavic Mini spec sheets shown in this video from Aero X, the dimensions of the drone might only be 140x140x53mm and thus the diagonal distance ex propellers would only be 170mm. More importantly, according to these leaked spec sheets the DJI Mavic Mini (or Spark 2?) would only weigh 245 grams which means that here in the US, you wouldn’t even need to register the drone with the FAA. And such a lightweight drone will make even more people happy outside of the USA.

Now about the DJI Mavic Mini leaked specs. Do we know for sure that this information is 100% accurate? No, not entirely. As is always the case with leaked information and rumors it might be off here and there. This could also happen as a product undergoes some final tweaks and changes before going into production. However, the information in these sheets is very detailed and would make sense for a drone this size, such as the DJI Mavic Mini.

Some of the highlights of the DJI Mavic Mini

Apart from the weight and size, we are also happy to report that the DJI Mavic Mini will be available with a remote controller . We all know that flying a drone directly from your smartphone is less than ideal.

. We all know that flying a drone directly from your smartphone is less than ideal. The DJI Mavic Mini will have a flight time of about 18 minutes , which in a real-life situation will probably mean slightly less than 15 minutes. Almost as much as the DJI Spark but from a much lighter drone. And, the DJI Mavic Mini will have obstacle avoidance.

, which in a real-life situation will probably mean slightly less than 15 minutes. Almost as much as the DJI Spark but from a much lighter drone. And, the DJI Mavic Mini will have obstacle avoidance. The new DJI mini-drone will have a range (in the US) of 3.1 miles or about 5 kilometers and a top speed of 31mph or about 50 kilometers per hour.

or about 5 kilometers and a or about 50 kilometers per hour. Furthermore, the drone will shoot 12MP stills (1/2.3″ CMOS sensor), shoot 4K@30fps , 2.7K@60fps, 1080p@120fps video.

(1/2.3″ CMOS sensor), shoot , 2.7K@60fps, 1080p@120fps video. We still expect the price of the DJI Mavic Mini to be $399 and for the mini-drone to be released well before the Q4 shopping season.

Here are the detailed DJI Mavic Mini specs from the leaked sheets.

Aircraft Takeoff Weight 245 g Dimension 140x140x53mm Diagonal Distance (propellers excluded) 170mm Max Ascent Speed 9.8 ft/s (3 m/s) in Sport Mode without wind) Max Descent Speed 9.8 ft/s (3 m/s) in Auto Landing Mode Max Speed 31 mph (50 kph) in Sport Mode without wind Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level 13,123 feet (4,000 m) Max Flight Time 18 minutes (no wind at a consistent 12.4 mph (20 kph) Max Hovering Time 17 minutes (no wind) Operating Temperature Range 32°F to 104°F (0°C to 40°C) Satellite Positioning Systems GPS/GLOSNASS Hovering Accuracy Range Vertical +/- 0.1m (when Vision Positioning is active or … Horizontal +/- 0.3m (when Vision Positioning is active or +/1 1.5m Transmitter Power (EIRP) 2.4 GHz … and 5.8 GHz … Operating Frequency 2.400 – 2.483 GHz; 5.725 – 5.825 GHz

GIMBAL Controllable Range Pitch –85° to 0° Stabilization 3-axis mechanical (pitch, roll, yaw) 3D SENSING SYSTEM Obstacle Sensing Range 1–16ft (0.2–5m) Operating Environment Surface should be larger than 20x20cm and able diffuse reflection, with reflection rate >20%(eg. Wall, tree, people

VISION POSITIONING SYSTEM Velocity Range ≤22.4 mph (36 kph) at 6.6 ft (2 m) above ground Altitude Range 0–26 ft (0–8 m) Operating Range 0–98 ft (0–30 m) Operating Environment Surface with clear patterns, enables diffuse reflection with >20% reflection rate. Adequate lighting (lux>15)

CAMERA Sensor 1/2.3″ CMOS, Effective pixels 12MP Lens FOV 81.9° 25mm (35mm format equivalent) f/2.6 ISO Range Video 100–3200, Photo 100–1600 Electronic Shutter Speed 2–1/8000s Image Size 4000×3000 Still Photography Modes Single Shot, Burst Shooting: 3 frames, Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 3 bracketed frames at 0.7 EV bias, Interval 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s Video Resolution 4K: 3840×2160 30p, 2.7K: 2688×1515 60p, FHD: 1920×1080 120p Max Video Bitrate 60Mpbs Supported File Systems FAT32 (≤32GB) Photo Format JPEG Video Format MP4 (MPEG–4 AVC/H.264)

Wi-Fi Operating Frequency 2.4GHz / 5.8GHz Max Transmission Distance 100m (Distance)…

REMOTE CONTROLLER Operating Frequency 2.4GHz Max Transmission Distance 2.400 – 2.483GHz (unobstructed, free of interference), FCC 3.1mi (5km); CE: 1.8mi (3km); SRRC 1.2 mi (2km), 5.725 – 5.825GHz (unobstructed, free of interference), FCC: 3.1mi (5km); CE: 1.8mi (3km); SRRC 1.2mi (2km) Operating Temperature Range 32° to 104°F (0°–40°C) Battery 3000mAh Transmitter Power 2.4GHz: FCC: ≤26dBm; CE:≤18dBm; SRCC: ≤18dBm, 5.8GHz: FCC: ≤28dBm; CE:≤14dBm; SRCC: ≤26dBm Operating Current/Voltage 950mAh @3.7V Supported Mobile Device Size Thickness range: 6.5–8.5mm, Max length: 160mm

Charger Input 100–240V; 50/60Hz; 0.5A Output 5V/3A; 9V/2A; 12V/1.5A

If the leaked tech spec of Mavic Mini is true, it’s smaller than I calculated.

External dimensions on test report is 169.7mm(L)*125.1mm(W)*54.9mm(H)

Diagonal distance is 210.8mm by calculation.

But the “leaked tech spec” on YouTube said it was 170mm. — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) August 13, 2019

What do you think about the DJI Mavic Mini? A drone to get excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

