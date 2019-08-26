DJI Technology works with lobbyists in Washington, presumingly to reduce impact tariffs

Politico Influence says that DJI worked with two different lobbying firms in Washington, presumingly to reduce the impact of tariffs on their drone business and help shape the regulatory framework for flying drones recreationally and commercially.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI worked with two different lobbyist firms

Theodoric Meyer of Politico Influence writes:

In another development for a Chinese company pushing back against restrictions imposed by Congress and the Trump administration, DJI Technology, a Chinese drone company, has parted ways with BGR Group. DJI has paid BGR $80,000 to lobby Congress since hiring the firm in April. DJI still retains K&L Gates and also has several in-house lobbyists, according to disclosure filings.

The news that DJI is working with lobbying firms shouldn’t really come as a surprise. The tariffs form a threat to their drone business in the US. The drone business in general is very much dependent on the rule-making process and drone regulations that are being developed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

You can read the entire article here.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos