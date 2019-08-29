Fourteen-year-old is making money with his drone

Here’s a fun story of fourteen-year-old, Caleb Hunter, who is making money with his drone. Instead of applying for a job, he created his own work by striking out as an aerial photographer. It is great to see young people like Caleb getting started in the drone business.

Savannah Donald writes for The Moultrie Observer:

Fourteen-year-old Caleb Hunter has loved business and entrepreneurship for as long as he can remember. Now, thanks to a program of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Moultrie native has his own company.

Hunter is the chief executive officer of Estate Xposures, a business that delivers printed and framed photographs of business real estate using drone technology, and now delivers USB files [sic] to his clients as well.

Estate Xposures is the brainchild of Hunter that came to fruition with help from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy during the 2018-19 school year.

YEA is a 26-week after-school program sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber that teaches children from grades 6 to 12 how to start and operate their own businesses. According to Hunter, the students had to write a short essay in order to be considered for the program and once admitted, the students are given a chance to learn and grow with the eventual possibility of getting their business idea funded.

“Once you’ve made it that far, then it’s the fun part. You get to market your business with fliers, a logo and a website. And you get to go on super cool field trips to businesses around Valdosta,” said Hunter.

The winner of the local program would earn a trip to Rochester, N.Y., to compete on a national and international scale.

When asked if he had any words of advice for young entrepreneurs, Caleb answered with grace.

“Don’t be afraid to try,” said Hunter, “There’s a lot of learning and education; it’s more like learning from people who have been there, done that. You need to learn from those people and build on that.”