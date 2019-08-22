Looking to work in the drone industry? Check with Skydio

Are you looking to work in the drone industry, but maybe not as a commercial drone pilot? Well, check with Skydio. As you probably know, Skydio made its name in the drone world when they launched the autonomous Skydio R1 drone in early 2018. The California-based drone maker is about to launch the successor to the R1, which for now goes by the name Skydio 2, and they could use some extra hands. A quick look at their website shows that they have at least eleven open positions.

Work in the drone industry? Skydio might have a job for you

On this page, Skydio lists all their open positions. In the department that focuses on autonomy, the company is looking for an Autonomy Engineer, a Deep Learning Research Engineer, Planning/Controls Engineer, and a Computer Vision Research Engineer. And that’s just one part of the list.

Skydio is also looking for hardware technicians and engineers, iOS interface developers, drone assembly technicians, software engineers, and flight testers. That last one might be a job for me actually. Although, I’m sure that would require a move to Redwood, CA…

Skydio Flight Tester (Part-Time)

Skydio is seeking a part-time Flight Tester (~20 hrs/week, flexible schedule) to help ensure that the units we’re shipping to customers are of the highest quality. This role requires a rigorous approach to field testing complex systems and their capabilities across a wide spectrum of environmental and operating conditions. How you’ll make an impact Work with software, hardware, and AI teams to understand an exercise product capability

Test and evaluate changes to the software system in real-world conditions

Document and deliver actionable analysis following testing

Identify problems and proactively propose solutions

Generate massive amounts of logged flight data that will be used to characterize and improve the system Useful skills Software QA/testing background

Experience testing native mobile applications (iOS, Android)

Demonstrated enthusiasm for things that fly (bonus points for sUAS Pilot’s license)

Detail-oriented communication and documentation skills

Test experience in a manufacturing setting

Interest in spending lots of time outdoors We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

