DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is still expected to become available in September

As you might have read in our first post of today, DJI has completely removed the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 (and all other Phantoms) from their official DJI online store. In that article, we mentioned that we were trying to confirm whether this meant that the iconic drone would no longer make a temporary come back in September. We now have an answer to that urgent question.

DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 expected to return

Through one of our inside sources, we have been able to confirm that the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is still expected to make its return to the official DJI online store temporarily this September. Phew!

For many professional drone pilots, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is their bread and butter. Whether they need it to manage their customers’ expectations, or for the better high-wind performance, the ATTI-mode, the hand-catching ability, its mechanical shutter or anything else, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is a true workhorse.

We expect the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 to sell out quickly when it becomes available again. Especially since there is no true replacement available from DJI or even on the horizon as far as we can tell. The only expectation we have is that the Chinese drone maker will release a new drone in early 2020, but that is likely to be an improved DJI Mavic 2 Pro and not a DJI Phantom 5.

So while we wait for the return of the iconic DJI drone, at least the DJI Phantom 4 Series Intelligent Flight Battery are back in stock now, albeit at a significantly higher price. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

