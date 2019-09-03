In August we reported that almost all DJI drones were out of stock on the official DJI online store. Today, we provide you with a DJI drone update. Some drones, such as the DJI Spark and DJI Phantom 4, have been removed entirely from the DJI store. Whereas other drones like the DJI Mavic 2 Pro have become available again but at significantly higher prices. What is going on here? Let’s take a closer look.

Note: be sure to check these retailers’ sites (Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay) if you’re looking for a specific model that is no longer available through DJI directly.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI drone update

Over the weekend, we noticed some price changes in the official DJI online store, so we decided to update our DJI product table and take a look at which drones are available, which ones are out of stock, and what the product prices are. We noticed a few significant changes.

DJI Spark

The DJI Spark drone was already listed as out of stock in August but has now been completely removed from the DJI online store. You can still buy some accessories, such as the remote controller, batteries, props, etc. but the drone itself can no longer be bought directly from DJI. The DJI Spark was originally launched in 2017 and will likely be replaced by the DJI Mavic Mini.

DJI Mavic Air

The DJI Mavic Air is only available in one color, Arctic White. You can buy either the drone itself for a significantly higher price ($919 instead of $799, a 15% increase) or the Fly More Combo at $999, which is still the old price. The Onyx Black and Flame Red color options are currently out of stock. Back in August, the Mavic Air was out of stock in all color options, but at least all three color Fly More Combos were still available. At this point, it is unclear whether the DJI Mavic Air will be replaced by the DJI Mavic Mini.

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum

Both the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum and the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More Combo are still available and at the same price as before. It seems that DJI has still inventory leftover of this popular drone and that therefore the price is unaffected by the recent trade war tariff increases.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

From the three different offerings only the DJI Mavic 2 Pro with the DJI Smart Controller was available back in August. Now, you can get all three options. However, the DJI Mavic 2 Pro has seen a significant price increase of $230. The increase is a little more than 15%, the result of the trade war tariffs coming into effect.

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

In August the Zoom was still available. Only the combo with the DJI Goggles RE was out of stock. Now, however, the entire DJI Mavic 2 Zoom range is out of stock. Interestingly, DJI did list the new and higher prices on their website, leaving us to assume that the popular zoom version will come back in stock at some point. The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom saw a price increase of $190. The increase is a little more than 15%, the result of the trade war tariffs.

DJI Phantom 4

Again, back in August the entire DJI Phantom 4 product lineup was still shown on the DJI official online store. Now, the drones have been removed from the online store. This includes the DJI Phantom 3, the DJI Phantom 4 Advanced, and the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. We are currently trying to find out if this means that the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 will not be making a temporary return to the store this September as our sources previously told us. We will share any news with you as soon as we find out.

DJI Inspire 2

This situation remains unchanged. Only the DJI Inspire 2 is available. Not the Professional and Premium combos. I could not confirm the old prices, unfortunately, but believe that they are still the same.

DJI drone Availability Old price New price DJI Spark Controller Combo – Alpine White Removed n/a n/a DJI Spark Fly More Combo – Alpine White Removed n/a n/a DJI Spark Controller Combo – Lava Red Removed n/a n/a DJI Spark Fly More Combo – Lava Red Removed n/a n/a DJI Mavic Air Arctic White Available $799 $919 DJI Mavic Air Onyx Black Out of stock $799 n/a DJI Mavic Air Flame Red Out of stock $799 n/a DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Arctic White Available $999 $999 DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Onyx Black Out of stock $999 n/a DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Flame Red Out of stock $999 n/a DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Available $999 $999 DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More Combo Available $1,299 $1,299 DJI Mavic 2 Pro Available $1,499 $1,729 DJI Mavic 2 Pro & DJI Goggles RE Available $1,948 $2,178 DJI Mavic 2 Pro & DJI Smart Controller Available ? $2,199 DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Out of stock $1,249 $1,439 DJI Mavic 2 Zoom & DJI Goggles RE Out of stock $1,698 $1,888 DJI Mavic 2 Zoom & DJI Smart Controller Out of stock ? $1,899 DJI Phantom 4 Advanced Removed n/a n/a DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 Removed n/a n/a DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 & DJI Goggles RE Removed n/a n/a DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 Removed n/a n/a DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ V2.0 & DJI Goggles RE Removed n/a n/a DJI Inspire 2 Available ? $3,499 DJI Inspire 2 Professional Out of stock ? $11,610 DJI Inspire 2 Premium Out of stock ? $14,460

So, to conclude this DJI drone update, the situation has not really improved much. Some drones, like the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, are now back in stock but at significantly higher prices. Other drones such as the Zoom are now out of stock. And, the Phantom 4 has been completely removed from the DJI online store. It leaves you wondering what is going on at DJI and if we still can expect a new DJI drone to be launched in 2019.

What do you think is going to happen? Are we going to see any new DJI drone before year’s end? Let us know in the comments below.

