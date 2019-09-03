DJI Mavic 2 and Phantom 4 Intelligent Flight Batteries go up in price

Earlier today, we already updated you on the DJI drone inventory in the official online store. Unfortunately, the price increases are not limited to only the drones. The tariffs also result in a price increase for the DJI Mavic 2 Intelligent Flight Battery and the DJI Phantom 4 Series Intelligent Flight Battery.

On a positive note, I guess you could say that at least you can now buy batteries for your DJI Phantom 4 as they have been out of stock at the official DJI online store for a long time.

DJI Mavic 2 And Phantom 4 batteries shoot up in price

As a result of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, consumers in the US will now face higher prices for many electronics. DJI drones and DJI Mavic 2 And Phantom 4 batteries are not excluded from this, we have learned today.

Batteries for the DJI Phantom 4 that had been out of stock for a long time have made their return to the official DJI online store but at a higher price, unfortunately. The higher prices are the result of the 15% tariffs that have been imposed on certain products imported from China. A similar price increase has been made effective for the batteries for the DJI Mavic 2.

In the table below, we have provided you with some other options to buy these batteries for as long as these inventories will last or these retailers will raise their prices as well. One already did. Also, keep your eye out for any price increases on other DJI drone accessories.

What do you think about these price increase as a result of the ongoing trade war and tariffs? Let us know in the comments below.

