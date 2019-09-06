Leadership from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) traveled to Florida and the Bahamas to assist general aviation organizations in mobilizing relief efforts following the devastation from Hurricane Dorian.

Photo: Extensive damage in the Bahamas was documented Sept. 3 by a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Elizabeth City, North Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.

AOPA assists in organizing hurricane Dorian relief efforts

The storm made landfall on the North Carolina coast as a Category 1 hurricane on Sept. 6 after whipping the Bahamas with wind gusts clocked at 185 mph that turned the island paradise into a disaster zone, killing at least 30.

“General aviation is poised to do the best it can to help Bahamians recover from this disaster,” said AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker. Baker and AOPA leadership met with Bahamian officials to help expedite flights carrying supplies as island airports began to open. “AOPA has a long history of working with the Bahamian government and its people; our members, collectively, operate thousands of airplanes and helicopters, and many of us have visited the Bahamas and forged lifelong friendships there. Our hearts go out to our friends, and we’re working to help as much as we can,” said Baker.

GA pilots with a big heart were quick to respond with offers to deliver supplies and to assist recovery efforts after the Category 5 storm devastated the area. Officials suggested exercising caution to make sure recovery efforts were conducted safely and orderly.

