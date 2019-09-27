Yuneec and Leica partner to launch Typhoon H3 with ION L1 Pro camera

Yuneec and Leica Camera AG announced the beginning of a strategic technology partnership. The first result of this collaboration was presented yesterday in the form of the Typhoon H3 with ION L1 Pro camera. It is a drone equipped with a high-end 1″ sensor camera that was specially developed for sophisticated aerial photography and, thanks to Leica photo-engineering technology, also meets the highest standards of quality.

DJI Mavic Pro

Typhoon H3 with ION L1 Pro camera

Both the software and the hardware of the ION L1 Pro camera were developed in collaboration with Leica engineers, which means the device is characterized by its outstanding image quality, intuitive operation that is typical of Leica, professional image-processing options and the iconic Leica industrial design. The partnership between Yuneec and Leica Camera sees two renowned global brands pooling their strengths and values. Together, they combine prize-winning technology with excellent camera technology as well as optical expertise and have thus created a precision tool for photographers and filmmakers who want to see the world from new angles.

For over 100 years, Leica has stood for quality, precision, exceptional imaging performance as well as iconic design, and therefore delighted not only the pioneers of photography, but also countless photographers who treasure the properties of Leica until this day.

“Within the framework of the strategic partnership with Yuneec, Leica can concentrate on the most important thing – its core competence in optics and digital imaging – and, at the same time, position itself in a highly innovative and attractive business sector. This commitment will enable photographers all over the world to experience Leica photography from completely new perspectives,” says Matthias Harsch, Chief Executive Officer of Leica Camera AG.

Yuneec is one of the world’s largest drone manufacturers and represents safety, easy operation and transparent open-source architecture. Its passion for innovation is deeply rooted in the company and is reflected in hundreds of patents.

“The Typhoon H3 with ION L1 Pro camera merges art and technology, craft and modernity in a unique manner and, in doing so, takes our aerial photography to dizzy new heights. This symbiosis makes it possible to take unique aerial photographs from unlimited angles that are so breathtaking, they not only reflect the creativity of each and every photographer and filmmaker, but also constantly push them to achieve more. In the partnership between Yuneec and Leica, the focus is on the photographer and their artistic vision. This manifests itself in our first jointly developed product, which will soon be released as a perfectly matched tool that meets the highest quality standards,” explains Wenyan Jiang, Founder & Chairwoman of Yuneec International.

More information about the H3 and the ION L1 Pro can be found at www.yuneec.com.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos