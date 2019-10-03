First 2019 batch of Skydio 2s already sold out!

We just got an email from Skydio, and apparently, the first 2019 batch of Skydio 2s are already sold out. The initial batch is scheduled to be shipped well before the holidays. Congrats to those of you who reserved their Skydio 2 drone on time. For the ones who missed out, no worries. A second batch will be available to ship in January 2020. The new Skydio sells for $999 and can be bought with a Controller and a Skydio Beacon. Both sell for an additional $149 each.

DJI Mavic Pro

On another note, Skydio’s product marketing manager Kyle Russell has apparently left the company. In a tweet, he announced he and his wife are moving to New York City. I didn’t see his old role listed yet on the Skydio Career page, but maybe keep an eye on that if you’d like to work for one of the most exciting American drone companies.

Skydio 2 batch 1 sold out, now taking reservations for batch 2

We're now accepting reservations for the second batch of Skydio 2 drones that will come off of our production line here in Redwood City, CA. Putting down a refundable $100 deposit will reserve your place in line for Skydio 2 production batch 2, which is expected to start shipping in January 2020 in the order in which reservations were placed. This second batch will also have limited quantities available, so put your reservation in soon if you're looking to get Skydio 2 early next year.

Some personal news… After 8 years in the Bay Area and 2 years at Skydio, I’m excited to say that my wife and I are moving to NYC (!) where I’ll be starting something new (!!) — Kyle Russell 🚀 (@kylebrussell) October 3, 2019

What do you think about Skydio 2? A DJI Mavic 2 Pro killer? Let us know in the comments below.

