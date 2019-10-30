Take to the skies with Mavic Mini, DJI’s lightest and smallest foldable drone. The ultra-light Mavic Mini makes drone flight easier and safer than ever.

DJI's lightest and smallest foldable drone

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today opens a new frontier in drone possibilities with the DJI Mavic Mini, an ultra-light folding drone designed to be the everyday FlyCam. Weighing just 249 grams, Mavic Mini is portable, easy to fly, designed for safety and perfect for everyone who wants to experience the fun of flying.

Mavic Mini builds on the technological innovations in DJI’s renowned series of folding Mavic drones, from the original Mavic Pro through Mavic Air and Mavic 2, to pack professional-quality drone features into the lightest possible frame. That puts Mavic Mini in the safest drone category, which in many areas exempts it from regulations that apply to other, heavier drones. Drone pilots must always understand and follow local laws and regulations.

Mavic Mini’s high-grade camera captures compelling footage in high definition, and its new DJI Fly app’s suite of creative features seamlessly transforms photos and videos into professional-quality productions. Its enhanced, stable flight performance provides more opportunities to explore using one of the longest flight times for a drone of its size. Users can unleash their imagination with Mavic Mini’s exciting accessories, including a DIY Creative Kit and a 360° Propeller Guard for added safety.

“To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever tackled at DJI,” said Roger Luo, President, DJI. “Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup. Mavic Mini’s long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI’s everyday drone – and most importantly, it’s easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones.”

Portable and Safe

Mavic Mini is the smallest and lightest DJI drone ever made, and is the perfect creative tool for life’s daily adventures, whether seeing your everyday world from a new perspective or capturing incredible views of your getaways with friends and family. Mavic Mini incorporates DJI’s renowned safety technology, including geofencing to help drone pilots avoid restricted areas; AeroScope remote identification to help protect sensitive locations; built-in altitude limits; and automatic return to the launch point if the drone loses connection to the controller or reaches critically low battery level.

Mavic Mini is the first DJI drone to weigh below 250 grams, which aviation regulators around the world consider to be safest category for drone flight. In many countries, drones below 250 grams are considered safe enough that they can be used in new and exciting ways. Users should consult their country’s drone laws and regulations to learn more about what they can do there with Mavic Mini.

An Optimal Flight Experience

Created to be the drone for everyone, even those new to drones, DJI’s lightest and smallest foldable drone, the Mavic Mini is simple to operate and fly using the dedicated remote controller. The ultra-light design and high-grade motors provide Mavic Mini with up to 30 minutes of flight time, giving users with more time to explore and capture content. A Wi-Fi transmission signal[] delivers stable control and an HD live feed for a clear, confident flying experience. GPS receivers and downward visual sensors detect the ground below Mavic Mini, enabling precise hovering, stable flying and accurate landing both indoors and out.

Quality Content Captured with Ease

Mavic Mini offers pilots the ability to capture high-quality footage including 2.7K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel photographs using the 1/2.3-inch sensor. A three-axis motorized gimbal supports and stabilizes the camera, ensuring the footage is smooth and cinematic, making it perfect for sharing on social media.

Advanced Features Created to Inspire

The new DJI Fly app is intuitively designed, simplifying the flying and content capturing experience so that pilots of all skill levels can make the most of Mavic Mini. Dedicated tutorials are included to help new pilots learn about flying, and pre-set editing templates add a new level of creativity to the footage. New pilots can choose to fly in Position (P) mode for basic operation, more experienced pilots can unlock more capabilities in Sport (S) mode, and content creators can choose CineSmooth (C) mode to lengthen braking time for smoother shots and more cinematic footage.

Pilots can also choose from several pre-programmed flight maneuvers known as QuickShots. Simply tap the desired mode and Mavic Mini will automatically create stunning, cinematic content:

Rocket – Mavic Mini flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward following your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

– Mavic Mini flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward following your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet. Circle – Mavic Mini will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance.

– Mavic Mini will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance. Dronie – Mavic Mini flies backward and upward, with the camera tracking your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

– Mavic Mini flies backward and upward, with the camera tracking your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet. Helix – Mavic Mini flies upward and away, spiraling around your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Get Creative with New Accessories

Exciting and unique accessories allows pilots to get the most out of their Mavic Mini. Customers can choose from options including:

3 60° Propeller Guard: Provides a 360° guard for added safety.

Provides a 360° guard for added safety. Charging Base: Charge and display Mavic Mini with this unique, illuminated station.

Charge and display Mavic Mini with this unique, illuminated station. Propeller Holder: Travel easier with Mavic Mini with the propeller holder that locks the props into place.

Travel easier with Mavic Mini with the propeller holder that locks the props into place. DIY Creative Kit: Personalize your Mavic Mini with custom stickers or draw your own design.

Personalize your Mavic Mini with custom stickers or draw your own design. Snap Adapter: Attach a toy building brick or a mini LED display to Mavic Mini to write custom messages.

Attach a toy building brick or a mini LED display to Mavic Mini to write custom messages. Mini Travel Bag: Bring Mavic Mini everywhere with the custom bag that fits Mavic Mini and the controller perfectly.

Bring Mavic Mini everywhere with the custom bag that fits Mavic Mini and the controller perfectly. Two Way Charging Hub: Charge up to three Mavic Mini batteries or use the charging hub as a power bank.

Detailed information on these accessories can be found here: www.dji.com/mavic-mini

Price and Availability of DJI’s lightest and smallest foldable drone

Mavic Mini will be available for pre-order beginning October 30 at store.dji.com, flagship stores and authorized retailers and partners. Mavic Mini will come in two purchase options, the standard version which includes Mavic Mini, remote controller, one battery , extra propellers and all necessary tools and wires for $399 USD. Or the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo which includes all of the components from the standard version with the addition of the 360° Propeller Cage, Two-Way charging Hub, three batteries in total, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case for the price of $499 USD. Mavic Mini will begin shipping on November 11. Accessories for Mavic Mini will be available for pre-order beginning October 30. For additional information on both Mavic Mini and its accessories, please visit: www.dji.com/mavic-mini

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh is now available for Mavic Mini. For an additional $39 USD. DJI Care Refresh offers comprehensive coverage as well as up to two replacement units within one year. Receive your replacement even sooner with DJI Care Refresh Express. DJI Care Refresh also includes VIP after-sales support and free two-way shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/service/djicare-refresh

