AUVSI to host a webinar on unmanned systems industry outlook. Industry experts look at what’s ahead next year in innovation, research, testing, and deployment.

DJI Mavic Pro

AUVSI webinar on unmanned systems industry outlook

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host a webinar on the outlook for the unmanned systems industry in 2020. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. EST.

2019 saw another year of growth for the unmanned systems community. Capabilities were improved and more systems deployed across all domains. Lyft began using automated vehicles in Las Vegas, drones were called upon to survey damage during the Carr Wildfire and the Pentagon awarded an $800 million contract to develop unmanned subsurface vehicles.

This webinar is an opportunity to look towards the future and discuss what the next 12 months of innovation, research, testing, and deployment will hold for the industry. Join AUVSI for its final webinar of the year as experts reflect on the industry’s accomplishments and what they anticipate for the future.

Brian Wynne, the president and CEO of AUVSI, will host the webinar. He will be joined by David St. John-Larkin, partner, Unmanned Vehicle Systems Industry Group, Perkins Coie, and Alan Morrison, senior manager, Center for Technology and Innovation, PwC US.

The webinar is sponsored by Perkins Coie and registration is complimentary. Registration will close on Dec. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST.

