Skydio COO: “Drones are the next generation of what cameras should be”

According to Skydio’s COO, Tom Moss “drones are the next generation of what cameras should be.” Moss, who previously worked in the smartphone business for Google, joined Skydio in 2018 after realizing that “phones have gotten kind of boring.”
Katie Canales writes for Business Insider that:
Tom Moss, the COO of drone-maker Skydio, spent years in the smartphone business before migrating over to the drone company in 2018.
An early engineer at Google working on Android, Moss had a front-row seat to the rise of the mass-market smartphone. But he told Business Insider that “the reality is that phones have gotten kind of boring.”
Drones, he said, are the next generation of what cameras should be.
Moss had been involved with Skydio since the company’s founding five years ago. He was even Skydio’s first investor.
“This is the next generation of basically what cameras should be,” Moss said. “It’s just flying robots that is like you have your own film crew.”
Moss may have made the industry crossover, but he said drones largely wouldn’t be what they are today without the smartphone. The navigation cameras used in the Skydio drones are essentially developed for smartphones, among other devices. And the smartphone industry overall has focused on bringing down component costs and pushing the performance of smaller, lighter, cheaper cameras, Moss said.
Btw: the first batch of Skydio 2 drones has just started shipping as of this week.
