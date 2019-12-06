Skydio COO: “Drones are the next generation of what cameras should be”

According to Skydio’s COO, Tom Moss “drones are the next generation of what cameras should be.” Moss, who previously worked in the smartphone business for Google, joined Skydio in 2018 after realizing that “phones have gotten kind of boring.”

Katie Canales writes for Business Insider that:

Moss had been involved with Skydio since the company’s founding five years ago. He was even Skydio’s first investor.

Moss may have made the industry crossover, but he said drones largely wouldn’t be what they are today without the smartphone. The navigation cameras used in the Skydio drones are essentially developed for smartphones, among other devices. And the smartphone industry overall has focused on bringing down component costs and pushing the performance of smaller, lighter, cheaper cameras, Moss said.