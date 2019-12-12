Autonomous drones being used in IAG Cargo’s warehouse

FlytBase has teamed up with IAG Cargo to pilot autonomous drones usage in its Madrid-based warehouse. The pilot program is hoping to test and make any adjustments to the hardware and software before the program is rolled out to all of IAG Cargo’s warehouses, and possibly to the rest of the warehouses owned by IAG Cargo’s sister company, British Airways.

The drones allow for a more frequent product count, which is necessary for the current state of e-commerce and same-day shipping standards. The use of drones also allows the process to be much more efficient than it would have been with humans manually scanning the items.

IAG partnered with FlytBase to use its custom FlytWare platform to enable the drones to autonomously scan barcodes, map locations, and capture videos and photos to ensure a rich range of data is stored.

FlytBase’s software allows off-the-shelf hardware, such as the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, to be used with the FlytWare software platform, allowing warehouses, distribution centers, cargo facilities, and fulfillment centers to utilize autonomous drones to improve efficiency and lower costs. FlytWare is built on the FlytBase IoT platform, combining edge intelligence, cloud computing with robots, computer vision, and machine learning.

Photo: FlytBase

