Christmas is right around the corner, and that means the drone lover in your life is hoping to get a new drone or an accessory to take their drone to the next level. No matter what the situation is, there is a drone on the buying guide for the drone lover in your life. Jump in and take a look.

Christmas drone guide 2019 – the best drones for loved ones

There are many types of drones available on the market all to suit different needs and use cases. Some drones are also designed for beginners to learn the controls, and others are for seasoned pilots to take high-quality content or to turn a hobby into a business.

Today I will be focusing on the best four drones, in my opinion, in the following categories; camera drones, FPV or racing drones, toy or mini drones, and finally beginner drones.

Camera drones

DJI Mavic 2 Pro – perfect for the flyer wanting to get amazing camera quality for the size.

Skydio 2 (late present) – perfect for the flyer wanting to stay in the action and still get the shot.

Autel Evo bundle – perfect for the flyer wanting to get the best bang for buck and still a great quality package.

Parrot Anafi – perfect for the flyer wanting to get unique shots with a great drone.

FPV or racing drones

Arris X-Speed 250B – perfect for the flyer just wanting to focus on flying.

ImmersionRC Vortex – perfect for the flyer looking for a great all rounder racing drone.

Emax TinyHawk S – perfect for the flyer wanting a small drone to use anywhere anytime.

Fat Shark 101 – perfect for the flyer wanting the full experience of an FPV drone.

Toy or mini drones

Holy Stone HS210 – perfect for the flyer that wants to focus on the core flight skills.

SnanTain H823H – perfect for the flyer that will crash a lot.

Simrex X300C – perfect for the flyer wanting to learn to fly with a camera as a bonus.

Potensic A30 – perfect for the flyer that doesn’t want to get injured flying.

Beginner drones

DJI Mavic Mini – perfect for the flyer wanting an easy to fly drone with a great camera. It also doesn’t need to be registered with the FAA.

Hubsan H501S – perfect for the flyer wanting a high quality drone for a great price.

DJI Spark – perfect for the flyer not worried about getting the latest tech.

Ryze Tello bundle – perfect for the flyer wanting a programmable drone with extras to keep it in the air longer.

Accessories

Extra batteries – perfect for the flyer with a small drone or just wants to fly for longer.

ND filters – perfect for the flyer wanting to get the perfect photo or video.

Lume Cube Strobe – perfect for the flyer that flies at sunrise or sunset.

Drone case – perfect for the flyer that travels or is rough on their drone.

Extra propellers – perfect for the flyer that crashes.

All the drones featured on the above list are great choices for the drone lover in your life. If you have any questions or are wanting to know more on a specific drone, feel free to leave a comment below or email me at josh@dronedj.com, and I’ll get back to you ASAP.

