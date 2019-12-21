Participate in the DroneU and DroneDJ Christmas Giveaway!

HO! HO! HO! Merry, Merry, Merry Christmas! Happy, Happy, Happy New Year! They say good things come in threes, and boy are they right when it comes to this awesome holiday prize package by Drone U and DroneDJ. Three lucky drone enthusiasts will unwrap a plethora of cool drone gadgets, gifts, and gizmos. All you have to do is register for this no-obligation giveaway and you’ll be automatically entered for the drawing.

DJI Mavic Pro

DroneU and DroneDJ Christmas Giveaway!

PLUS, you’ll want to be sure and share the personalized URL you get after registering because anytime someone signs up through your link you get three additional entries! The more you share the merrier you’ll truly be with those three additional entries EVERY TIME someone signs up through your personalized link! This alone could significantly increase your chances of winning by sharing your link.

This three-fold holiday prize package includes the following presents:

GRAND PRIZE:

1 Mavic 2 Pro

1 Drone U landing pad

1 native marketing article for your website by DroneDJ

1 FireHouse Technology strobe light for night flights

2 annual memberships to Drone U

1 GPC Mavic 2 Pro case

1 copy of the book Never Split The Difference by Chris Voss

and attendance to our in-person Flight Mastery training for up to 3 people

OVER A $4,500 VALUE!

RUNNER-UP:

1 Drone U landing pad

1 native marketing article for your website by DroneDJ

1 FireHouse Technology strobe light for night flights

1 annual membership to Drone U

attendance to our in-person Flight Mastery training for 1 person

1 GPC Mavic 2 Pro case

1 two-day Drone U Fly-in ticket

and 1 set of DJI ND filters

OVER A $3,000 VALUE!

CONSOLATION:

1 annual membership to Drone U

1 FireHouse Technology strobe light for night flights

1 Drone U landing pad

1 set of DJI ND filters

and 1 two-day Drone U Fly-in ticket

OVER A $1,500 VALUE!

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to our sponsors for generously supplying some great prizes for the DroneU and DroneDJ Christmas Giveaway! Firehouse Technologies supplied the drone strobe lights, Go Professional Cases supplied the Mavic 2 Pro cases, DJI for the ND filters and DroneDJ is supplying the native marketing article to help drive traffic to your website. If you are interested in being a sponsor of a future Drone U giveaway, you can contact us at info@thedroneu.com.

YOU MUST VERIFY YOUR EMAIL TO QUALIFY. Unverified emails will be deleted and are NOT eligible to win this giveaway. If you submit fake emails of any kind you will be automatically disqualified (it’s really easy for the system to identify, so please don’t waste the time). By registering for this giveaway, you are also authorizing Drone U to send you helpful, quality emails/newsletters about new courses, webinars we offer, and other informative content. You can quickly and easily unsubscribe at any time. We guard our email list aggressively and NEVER send out SPAM. If you don’t want us to email you then do NOT register for this awesome giveaway.

Click below to read other rules and additional disclaimers that apply to the DroneU and DroneDJ Christmas Giveaway!

