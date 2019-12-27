Spotlight: One Zero Digital Media, a top drone business from California

Today in our Spotlight Series on DroneDJ, we feature Josh Friedman who turned One Zero Digital Media into a drone business back in 2012 with a DJI Phantom 2. Since then he has come a long way and has grown his company into one of the top providers of aerial photography and videography in the drone industry.

DJI Mavic Pro

One Zero Digital Media, a top drone business

DroneDJ: Josh, thank you for taking the time out today. Can you give us a bit of background on your drone business One Zero Digital Media?

Josh Friedman: In 2012 I was already running One Zero Digital Media and teaching video production at Golden West College. I was assisting a friend of mine on a music video shoot and he was using a DJI Phantom 1 with GoPro on it to capture aerial views. I fell in love with the idea and a few months later the original Phantom 2 was announced. I bought one of the first ones to enter the US and within a month I secured a job filming vineyards in Temecula from the ground and sky! I also took it into the classroom and realized that my students were just as excited about it as I was. Soon other educators were reaching out and I coordinated the first Drone Educators Conference. I have done three since, trained hundreds of students, and One Zero Digital Media is a top provider in the nation for aerial media services with drones.

DroneDJ: That is great that you have been in the drone business for that long already. What have been some of the most challenging drone missions you have undertaken so far?

Josh Friedman: Two stand out. In 2019 I led a team of three pilots and three VOs to Dallas, Texas to do a drone model inside and outside of AT&T Stadium. Second, earlier in the year I flew lanterns around a Grateful Dead Tribute Festival with two other pilots and four assistants. It was a 3 drone light show with three Inspire 2s. It was pretty amazing!!

DroneDJ: How do you see the future for One Zero Digital Media?

Josh Friedman: I want One Zero Digital Media to continue to be one of the top providers in the nation for aerial media services. I want it to grow so that we have a fleet of pilots accomplishing missions over a variety of industries Nationwide.

DroneDJ: What excites you about working in the drone business?

Josh Friedman: Every day flying is a good day! There’s just something I love about being outside flying a robot collecting video and photo content that helps our customers to advance their businesses or market their products. I also love teaching others to experience the joy that I get as well and seeing them succeed in the industry.

DroneDJ: What is your favorite drone?

Josh Friedman: Inspire 2 with the Zenmuse X7…for now. It truly captures the quality of content that I always hoped to achieve when I started flying. I definitely don’t miss those rounded edges of the GoPro and having to stabilize all of my footage. The I2 handles wind really well and demonstrates that we are a professional company to our clients.

DroneDJ: Where can people reach you?

Josh Friedman: I can be reached at josh at onezerodm.com and we are located at 17291 Irvine Blvd. #103, Tustin, California 92780, United States.

Thank you, Josh, for this short interview in our Spotlight Series on DroneDJ. Good luck with your drone business and we’re looking forward to catching up with you in the future.

If you are a commercial drone pilot and would like us to put the spotlight on you and your drone business, submit your information through this form for consideration. Be sure to include some cool photos and possibly a video of how you use your drones!

