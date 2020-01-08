DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is finally back in official DJI store

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is finally back in the official DJI online store. After months of waiting and speculation about its possible return, it is here now. At CES 2020 we saw the iconic drone on display together with some fresh marketing materials, hinting at its return.

The DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2,0 is back in stock!

Not only is the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, DJI’s iconic drone, it is also beloved by many commercial drone pilots. The Phantom offers a number of features that are not found on any other DJI drone. First of all it offers a 1-inch sensor with a mechanical shutter. It offers the most sharp and crisp 4K video footage of any prosumer drone from DJI. It allows you to easily and safely hand catch and launch the quadcopter. And lastly it can take a beating and still fly like no other drone. So it is no surprise than that many drone enthusiasts and commercial drone operators will be very happy to learn that as of now the iconic DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is back in stock and available for purchase at the official DJI online store and should also be at your local DJI reseller.

During CES I spoke with many DJI employees and I have been told that DJI will continue to make and sell the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 for as long as there is demand. Now keep in mind that plans can always change, but I feel confident that throughout 2020 this drone should be available from DJI until another and better DJI product comes along. A DJI Mavic 3 perhaps.

But for now, if you need a very capable, 4K video shooting Quadcopter that will get the job done in any situation, well you can order the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 right here.

