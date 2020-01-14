DJI releases version version 1.0.6 of the DJI Fly App

Yesterday, DJI released its latest version of the DJI Fly app, version 1.0.6 for both iOS and Android. The update seems to be focused on improvements and bug fixes. No new features are mentioned that would bring new capabilities to the popular DJI Mavic Mini.

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Fly app version 1.0.6 available

Yesterday, DJI issued the latest version of their DJI Fly app for both iOS and Android. The update does not provide any specifics or obvious new features for the DJI Mavic Mini. The Chinese drone maker only mentions:

“Fixes crashing issues and improves app stability.”

The latest update is version 1.0.6 for the app.

What do you think about the DJI Mavic Mini and the Fly app? Do you like the new dressed-down app to fly your drone with or do you prefer the more cluttered and feature-rich DJI 4 Go app that is the standard for drones like the DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Zoom and even the DJI Phantom series? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos