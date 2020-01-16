The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise receives a new firmware update that includes ATTI mode. This is a first in the DJI’s Mavic line up and will surely make many commercial drone operators happy. ATTI mode or Attitude mode is often used to make the drone fly smoother through turns when recording cinematic shots, or when flying in urban areas with a lot of interference and poor GPS reception, and as a failsafe to stop fly-aways. The DJI Phantom Series (DJI, Amazon) even has a dedicated switch for ATTI mode.

Firmware update for DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise

Overview:

Date: 2020.01.15

Mavic 2 Enterprise Aircraft Firmware: v01.01.0640

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual Aircraft Firmware: v01.01.0640

Remote Controller Firmware: v01.01.0410

DJI Pilot App Android: v1.7.0

DJI Pilot App iOS: v1.1.3

What’s new for the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise?

Added Panorama mode for the visual camera of the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

Users can now switch the flight mode to ATTI mode manually

Notes:

If you need to update new firmware, it is recommended to use DJI Pilot app on Android system.

The update is only supported for Android system, DJI Pilot app v1.7.0 is required.

If the update fails, restart aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Pilot or DJI Assistant 2 for Mavic and retry.

What do you think about the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise receiving a new firmware update that includes ATTI mode? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos