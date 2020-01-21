New DJI Matrice 300 (or M300) specifications and information has been leaked exclusively to DroneDJ before the launch of this new enterprise drone late February. The M300 will be accompanied by a brand new hybrid thermal camera called the DJI Zenmuse H20.

DJI Matrice 300 specifications and Zenmuse H20 hybrid thermal camera

Just now we’ve received new information about the upcoming DJI Matrice 300 series and Zenmuse H20 hybrid thermal camera from DJI. As you know the ‘old’ DJI Matrice 200 / 210 drones had issues with their batteries, especially during rain, so a new and improved enterprise drone from DJI was long overdue.

Well, today we are happy to share with you some of the DJI Matrice 300 or M300 specifications and information that was leaked to us.

DJI Matrice 300 specs (PM430)

Flight time: 50+ minutes

Max payload: 2.7KG

Payload support: XT2/Z30/TP1810/GD610

FPV camera: 1080p

Supported payload: 3 payloads simultaneously

IP44

Standard take-off weight: 6,950g

Max take-off weight: about 9,000g

Battery TB60/5,935mAh

DJI Matrice 300 working temperature: -20-50C

Target acquisition: Spotlight Zoom

UAS Health Management System

6 Directional Sensing, max detection range is 40-50m, and the range can be adjusted

New transmission system: max flight distance: 10km, 3 channels from aircraft, 2 to each RC

Smart AI Inspection (Waypoint Flight 2.0): Actions during the flight will be recorded automatically

Spot-Check (Precise Inspection): Machine learning feature

The new DJI Matrice 300 will be accompanied by a new hybrid thermal camera, the DJI Zenmuse H20.

DJI Zenmuse H20 specs (GD610)

Zenmuse H20/H20T (Thermal)

IP44

Distance finder by laser range finder

Night mode: color pallet

The new DJI Matrice 300 and Zenmuse H20 will be offered as DJI’s new flagship medium drone solution.

What do you think about DJI’s new enterprise drone and the Zenmuse H20 hybrid camera? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos