Call for entries opened for 2020 AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

Ahead of AUVSI’s XPONENTIAL 2020, which will take place from May 5th through 7th in Boston, the organization is calling for entries for the 2020 AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards.

Nominations now open to honor innovators advancing unmanned systems technology, promoting safe adoption, protecting lives and improving the human condition

The Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) has opened the call for entries for the third annual AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards. Five new categories have been added to the program, one of which is dedicated to highlighting the incredible work by public safety professionals with unmanned systems. DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, will again sponsor the Humanitarian Award and the new Public Safety Award.

“Over the past several years drone technology has proven its value in serving the greater good, from saving lives, mitigating risks to first responders, to preventing diseases like malaria. Drones have become a trusted tool in public safety as seen when drones were used to save the iconic Cathedral of Notre Dame,” said Romeo Durscher, Senior Director of Public Safety Integration at DJI. “We are proud to partner with AUVSI to recognize and reward those at the forefront of harnessing drone technology’s limitless value in serving the greater good and celebrating their achievements when we showcase the winners at XPONENTIAL 2020 later this year.”

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards will honor organizations and individuals with a demonstrated commitment to advancing innovation, leading and promoting safe application of the technology, and developing programs that use unmanned systems to protect lives and improve the human condition. Entries are now being accepted in the following categories for Technology Innovation:

Commercial/Enterprise Operation

Hardware – Platform

Hardware – Components

Software

Services

XCELLENCE in Innovation

AUVSI is also accepting entries for the Humanitarian and Public Safety Awards, which are sponsored by DJI. Each award category will recognize three organizations and/or individuals that have made a significant impact using unmanned systems to serve in humanitarian or philanthropic efforts or to protect lives and property. Winners of the Humanitarian and Public Safety Awards will each receive a $5,000 donation.

“The XCELLENCE Awards highlight the remarkable achievements that are enabled by unmanned systems to benefit communities around the world,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “We’re pleased to add an award category for public safety to show how unmanned technology is being used during emergencies to save lives.”

The winners in the Technology Innovation categories will be announced at AUVI XPONENTIAL 2020 in Boston on Tuesday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. EDT at the Learning Lab in the exhibit hall.

Recipients of the Humanitarian Award and Public Safety Award will be announced on Thursday, May 7 at 9:00 a.m. EDT during the keynote presentation in the ballroom.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest trade show for the unmanned systems and robotics industry. The 2020 exhibit hall will showcase 700 cutting-edge companies from around the world and educational programming by leading unmanned systems experts, providing information about the future of policy, technology, business solutions and other trending topics.

