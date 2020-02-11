The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants YOUR input on the Remote ID Proposal.

We want YOUR input on the Remote ID Proposal Help us prepare for the next exciting step in safe drone integration. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued the proposed rule for remote identification of drones and is seeking comments by March 2. We highly value the input of the public to help shape the framework for safe drone operations. With nearly 1.5 million drones and 155,000 remote pilots registered with the FAA, the ability to provide identification and location is essential to keeping drones safely separated from other aircraft operating in our airspace. Equipping drones with remote identification, or Remote ID, technologies builds on the previous steps taken by the FAA and the drone community to safely integrate operations. Remote ID is part of the foundation for more complex operations, such as beyond visual line of sight at low altitudes. We hope you can take time to read our Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register and provide your feedback to help us develop a final rule that enhances the safety and security of our nation’s skies. Thank you in advance for taking the time to provide us with your input to the Remote ID rule.

DroneDJ’s take

DroneDJ is pro Remote ID for drones, but not in the way it is currently proposed by the Department of Transportation and the FAA. The FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones is overly restrictive, expensive, and invades the privacy of the drone pilot.

If you want to learn more about the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones, be sure to read these articles here as well as this Drone Advocacy Kit that has been developed by Drone U and FPV FC.

And lastly, please be sure to submit your own original comments to the FAA on the Federal Register’s website. Explain to them how these new rules negatively impact your drone hobby and/or drone business before or on March 2, 2020, at the latest!

What do you think about the Remote ID Proposal? Let us know in the comments below.

