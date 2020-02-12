Take a look at this latest Israeli-developed counter-drone technology and watch the Drone Dome laser, dubbed Light Blade, take down a number of DJI Phantoms. The video that was uploaded to YouTube today shows a truck-mounted version of Drone Dome, a Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) weapon. The setup includes a search radar, drone-radio command detector, an electro-optical sensor, and a command-and-control system.

Once a rogue drone has been detected, the Drone Dome offers two counter-drone options: a radio frequency jammer, or the laser weapon as shown in the video below.

According to the company, Drone Dome can detect objects as small as 0.002 square meters at 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles). Once detected, the system locks onto the drone, keeping it in its crosshairs. The operator can select “coarse view” (a more distant view of the drone that allows the operator to maintain a visual perspective) or “fine view” (for close-up examination of the drone or aiming the laser at precise locations). As explained in Popular Mechanics:

Once the Drone Dome laser locks onto the drone, it is game over for the DJI Phantom. The tracking system seems to have no problem with the quickly maneuvering drone as you can see in the video below. As soon as the laser hits the drone, the plastic housing starts to melt away and eventually the internal mechanics of the unmanned aircraft start to fail, causing the drone to fall from the sky. The Drone Dome can even take on “swarms” of drones, three in this example.

What do you think about the Drone Dome laser taking down these DJI Phantoms? Let us know in the comments below.

