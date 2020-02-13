Love is in the air! Special Valentine’s offer from DJI. Save up to 26%

Love is in the air! Today, DJI came out with a special Valentine’s offer. Save up to 26% on select products such as the DJI Osmo Pocket, the DJI Osmo Action, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3, and the Ryze Tello drone. The Valentine’s Day Sale is valid from 00:00, Feb 7 to 23:59, Feb 14, 2020 (EST).

This year for Valentine’s Day, DJI has a special offer. You can save up to 26% on a select number of products.

Terms and Conditions

The Valentine’s Day Sale is valid from 00:00, Feb 7 to 23:59, Feb 14, 2020 (EST), and applies to orders that have completed the payment process within this time; Actual shipping time may be affected by order volume; Applicable gifts will be shipped with the purchased product; Applicable gifts are on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. DJI reserves the right to cancel or withdraw gifts, if necessary, without liability; DJI reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice.

What do you think about the special Valentine’s offer from DJI? Let us know in the comments below.

