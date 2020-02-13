Love is in the air! Special Valentine’s offer from DJI. Save up to 26%

- Feb. 13th 2020 10:00 am ET

0

Love is in the air! Today, DJI came out with a special Valentine’s offer. Save up to 26% on select products such as the DJI Osmo Pocket, the DJI Osmo Action, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3, and the Ryze Tello drone. The Valentine’s Day Sale is valid from 00:00, Feb 7 to 23:59, Feb 14, 2020 (EST).

Love is in the air! Special Valentine’s offer from DJI. Save up to 26%

This year for Valentine’s Day, DJI has a special offer. You can save up to 26% on a select number of products.

Terms and Conditions

  1. The Valentine’s Day Sale is valid from 00:00, Feb 7 to 23:59, Feb 14, 2020 (EST), and applies to orders that have completed the payment process within this time;
  2. Actual shipping time may be affected by order volume;
  3. Applicable gifts will be shipped with the purchased product;
  4. Applicable gifts are on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. DJI reserves the right to cancel or withdraw gifts, if necessary, without liability;
  5. DJI reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice.

What do you think about the special Valentine’s offer from DJI? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, and Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJIParrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like AdoramaAmazonB&HBestBuyDroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

The DJI Osmo Pocket handheld gimbal camera

The DJI Osmo Pocket handheld gimbal camera

DJI will almost certainly launch the <a href="http://www.dji.com/osmo-pocket?from=dap_unique&pbc=qCg1DB1v&pm=custom">DJI Osmo Pocket</a> on November 28th during their "Because Life is Big" event at the Good Morning America Studios in New York City. The DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld gimbal camera with a 1/2.3 sensor that shoots 12MP stills and 4K @60fps video.
DJI

DJI
Ryze Tello DJI Osmo Action DJI Osmo Mobile 3

About the Author

Haye Kesteloo's favorite gear

DJI Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

DJI Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

The best allround and foldable drone money can buy.
DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini

The latest foldable DJI drone that weighs less than 250 grams! No FAA registration needed.