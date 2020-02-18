Parrot, Europe’s leading drone group, has been chosen to equip the Swiss Armed Forces with micro-drones as part of the ” Swiss Mini UAV Program” (Swiss MUAS) call for tender against major civilian UAV players.

Swiss Army selects Parrot to supply micro-drones

Parrot’s expertise in professional drones, the performance of its solutions dedicated to Defense and Security, and the high level of cybersecurity required by the Swiss armed forces were decisive assets in the final choice.

The call for tender launched at the beginning of 2019 by Armasuisse, the federal procurement agency responsible for the Swiss Armed Forces, is intended to get the right cost-effective training aids for the troops to become familiar with Mini UAV operations.

The safety of people and military personnel, as well as knowledge of the terrain, can be significantly enhanced and easily deployed thanks to the high-performance, light and evolving drones developed by Parrot.

Product specifications, quantities, and prices are not disclosed. This structuring project marks a new step forward for the Parrot Group in the field of security and defense on which the group has been working since 2018. On this occasion, the group will be working with its subsidiary senseFly, which will be in charge of operational support in Switzerland.

Although the financial impact of this project will not be significant on the group’s results, this new contract underlines the quality of the technological innovations developed by Parrot and its leading position in the civil drone market. It adds up to the development contract signed with the United States Army in May 2019 for the new generation of compact drones, dedicated to the surveillance of the SRR (Short Range Reconnaissance) program. These advances confirm the excellence of the group’s R&D and testify to the quality of its strategy and positioning, particularly in the professional sectors and especially in the Defense and Security sectors.

What do you think about the fact that the Swiss Army selects Parrot to supply micro-drones? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos