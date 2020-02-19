The next Drone Advisory Committee takes place in Washington, D.C. on February 27th, 2020. The DAC plays a crucial role in advising the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) when it comes to developing new proposed rules such as the FAA’s NPRM on Remote ID for Drones. The DAC represents many different parties within the drone industry, however, hobbyist drone pilots or small commercial drone operators are not represented at all in this important committee. If you want to stay on top of the latest drone rulemaking developments, I suggest that you either attend the meeting in person or online. For details, see below.

Next Drone Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C. on February 27th, 2020

The FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) is a broad-based, long-term Federal advisory committee that provides the FAA with advice on UAS. About this Event The FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) is a broad-based, long-term Federal advisory committee that provides the FAA with advice on key UAS integration issues by helping to identify challenges and prioritize improvements. The committee helps to create broad support for an overall integration strategy and vision. Membership is comprised of CEO/COO-level executives from a cross-section of stakeholders representing the wide variety of UAS interests, including industry, research and academia, retail, and technology. All DAC meetings are open to the public, except as provided by section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). All meeting materials are publically available subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Members of the public may present a written statement to the committee at any time. Additional information is available on the Federal Register. Please email DACmeetingRSVP@faa.gov with questions. The meeting will be live-streamed on the FAA’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube platforms.

The #FAA will hold the next #DAC meeting on Feb. 27 at 9 AM ET. The meeting is open to the public, registration is required. We will also live-stream it on our social media platforms. Learn more at https://t.co/oElkL6vftB and register now. https://t.co/ZoDuipqp1J — FAA Drone Zone (@FAADroneZone) February 19, 2020

What do you think about Drone Advisory Committee? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos