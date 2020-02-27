Drone Advisory Committee starts at 9 am EST – You can watch online

A quick reminder for all that are interested in following the latest developments in the drone industry. Today at 9 am EST the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Drone Advisory Committee (DAC), that has no real representation from hobbyists and small commercial drone pilots, will start in Washington, D.C. The meeting will last until 4 pm this afternoon. In case you cannot attend you can follow the proceedings online as it will be live-streamed on the FAA’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube platforms.

The FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) is a broad-based, long-term Federal advisory committee that provides the FAA with advice on UAS. About this Event The FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) is a broad-based, long-term Federal advisory committee that provides the FAA with advice on key UAS integration issues by helping to identify challenges and prioritize improvements. The committee helps to create broad support for an overall integration strategy and vision. Membership is comprised of CEO/COO-level executives from a cross-section of stakeholders representing the wide variety of UAS interests, including industry, research and academia, retail, and technology. All DAC meetings are open to the public, except as provided by section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). All meeting materials are publically available subject to the Freedom of Information Act. Members of the public may present a written statement to the committee at any time. Additional information is available on the Federal Register. Please email DACmeetingRSVP@faa.gov with questions. The meeting will be live-streamed on the FAA’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube platforms.

Can’t attend tomorrow’s #Drone Advisory Committee meeting? Join us on Feb. 27 starting at 9 AM ET, for a livestream of the meeting on @FAANews. Learn more about the #DAC and the meeting at https://t.co/oElkL6vftB. pic.twitter.com/2vRMalv6dk — FAA Drone Zone (@FAADroneZone) February 26, 2020

