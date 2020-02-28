‘Help save out hobby’ protest at FAA headquarters in Washington D.C.

If you feel that leaving a comment on this website is not enough to express your concerns with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about their proposed rules for Remote ID for Drones you can join the friendly and peaceful protests at the FAA headquarters in Washington D.C. today and tomorrow.

Help save our hobby

Today and tomorrow there will be peaceful protests organized by ‘Help Save Our Hobby’ at the FAA headquarters in Washington D.C. to express our concerns about the newly proposed rules for Remote ID for Drones.

On Facebook it says:

WE ARE IN DC! If you’re in the area already, JOIN US at the FAA Headquarters TODAY and TOMORROW to partake in this peaceful and family friendly protest to help save our beautiful hobby! WHERE: 800 C St SW, Washington, DC 20024 MORE INFO: helpsavethehobby.com QUESTIONS? Hit us up!

On the website that was created to support these protests it says:

HELP SAVE OUR HOBBY RC HOBBY FLIGHT IS AT RISK OF BEING ELIMINATED UNDER THE NEW FAA NPRM Please join us on Feb 29th before the end of the NPRM comment period is complete to bring awareness to this cause. The peaceful protest will be held to send a message to the FAA and the general public that we do not want these NPRM rules to be made final without major changes that take into account our free access to airspace for recreational activities using the equipment we all built and use and maintain safely every day.

On the website it reads:

Join us! Washington DC – Feb 29 @ FAA HQ The FAA has provided a 60 day comment period ending March 2nd. UFDA CREW along with the community at large has been working hard to spread the word about this new rule proposal and drive people to comment on the NPRM- but we didn’t believe that would be enough. So we decided we cannot wait for the FAA to tell us we’re banned from the sky, we need to go to WASHINGTON DC and tell the FAA we want reasonable safe regulations that take into account the large communities of RC hobby flight enthusiasts, along with the industries, businesses, and jobs at risk. We are gonna need your HELP TO SAVE OUR HOBBY! We will protest on February 29th in Hancock Park across the street from the main FAA Headquarters and tell the FAA to go back to the drawing board.

Check out their website or Facebook page for more information.

DroneDJ’s take

DroneDJ is pro Remote ID for drones, but not in the way it’s currently proposed by the Department of Transportation and the FAA. The FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones is overly restrictive, expensive, and invades the privacy of the drone pilot.

If you want to learn more about the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for drones, be sure to read these articles here as well as this Drone Advocacy Kit that has been developed by Drone U and FPV FC.

And lastly, please be sure to submit your own original comments to the FAA on the Federal Register’s website. Explain to them how these new rules negatively impact your drone hobby and/or drone business before or on March 2, 2020, at the latest!

What do you think about these protests? Let us know in the comments below.

