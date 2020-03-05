InterDrone 2020 registration is now officially open!

One of the bigger drone expos each year is InterDrone. This year the show will take place From August 18th through 21st in Dallas Texas. And the registration for InterDrone 2020 is now officially open. Sign up now to enjoy the super-early-bird pricing.

Registration is Officially Open! Register now to take advantage of the super-early-bird discount, the best price available for InterDrone 2020, August 18-21 in Dallas, Texas.

Join 2,500+ attendees, 135+ exhibitors and 110+ speakers at the next destination for commercial drones.

With over 3 days of panel discussions, hands-on workshops, product demos, trainings, keynote presentations, and networking events, InterDrone 2020 attendees will receive the necessary education and required relationships to take their businesses to the next level.

What’s New This Year?

The InterDrone 2020 program will feature five co-located events, offering deep dives into five of the largest verticals within the commercial drone space.

About the Programs:

UAS First Responder Summit – The public safety conference content will concentrate on the evolving real-world applications of using drones in search and rescue, firefighting, and emergency response.

AECDrone – AECDrone content will demonstrate how UAS are effective tools in the push towards streamlining workflow through image collection, data analysis, and building information modeling, creating more efficient resource management.

Inspection Drone – Designed to surface challenges and solutions to operational workflows, Inspection Drone program content will cover the evolving use and real-world implementations of unmanned aircraft systems in oil & gas, wind turbines, powerlines, nuclear energy, and utility infrastructure inspection.

GeoDrone – The content of this co-located event will cover topics such as photogrammetry, point clouds, topographic surveys, building orthomosaics, cadastral and corridor surveying techniques, volumetric collection and calculations, and more.

Drone Nexus – Attend Drone Nexus to learn about new and exciting drone use cases, hear from the FAA and local governments about current regulations, and learn how to best position your drone business for 2020 and beyond.

