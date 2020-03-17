The Guardian News uploaded drone footage to YouTube that shows deserted Italian highways near Milan amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Drone footage shows deserted Italian highways near Milan amid Coronavirus lockdown

As more countries around the world are urging people to stay home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, drone footage shows how Italian highways have become deserted after the country imposed a lockdown.

The drone video was uploaded to YouTube by The Guardian and shows highway sections in Baranzate, near Milan. The roads are almost completely empty.

In the description it reads:

“Drone footage shows a motorway in Baranzate, near Milan, almost completely empty amid a nationwide lockdown imposed by the Italian government. The European Union on Monday proposed suspending all non-essential inbound travel for 30 days”

Also, a link to the CDC website is provided by YouTube for people who want to learn more about the virus, its symptoms and any preventative measures that can be taken.

Has your drone flying, for work or for hobby, been impacted by the Coronavirus? Let us know in the comments below.

