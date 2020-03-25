In order to expand and strengthen their position on the US market Sky Power welcomes Trent Aguon as a Sales Manager. Serving the UAS Industry for over 14 years and working with Scan Eagle UAS, Trent has great technical experience in this field.

Sky Power welcomes new US Sales Manager

Trent is a specialist in UAS Ground Control Systems. He was deployed to 5 different tours during the operation Iraqi Freedom and to operations in Afghanistan setting up Scan Eagle UAS systems and passing on his knowledge in trainings. Furthermore, Trent helped the Navy to setup a maintain facilities for a Scan Eagle UAS program in Coronado, CA. Most recently he was working as a Chief Integration Engineer and Program Manager for a Beyond Line of Site program. Trent has a degree in Electronic Engineering. “Coupled with his many years of experience fielding, flying and maintaining UAS aircraft, we are pleased to add his knowledge to our team. We feel this will help us bringing our customers a sense of comfort., Trent knows and understands the supply chain and what it takes to field and maintain aircraft and engines from the field”, states Karsten Schudt, CEO of Sky Power GmbH. Trent will support the Sky Power US-team as a Sales Manager.

Sky Power GmbH is a leading manufacturer of 2-stroke combustion- and Wankel engines for UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) and hybrid applications. Besides in-house development and manufacturing, Sky Power produces all engines in Germany. Custom adaptations, new developments and continuous performance improvements of the combustion engines are ongoing company objectives.

