My last article covering the drone industry for DroneDJ

In 2017, Seth Weintraub and I set out to create DroneDJ.com, a news and rumor site that would cover the fast-growing drone industry. Now, about two and a half years and more than 2,500 articles later, DroneDJ has grown into the largest drone site in the US by a wide margin.

It has been an awesome flight and a very rewarding experience to work with the 9to5Mac group. It has also been great to meet so many people in the drone industry, as well as many of our readers. I’m proud of what we have achieved, but the time has come for me to move on.

Today may be my last day writing for the website, but DroneDJ will continue as normal to publish great stories about drones.

I wish all of you well in these unprecedented times. I will continue to remain active in the drone industry, and you can find out what exactly on Facebook or Twitter as of tomorrow.

Please continue to enjoy DroneDJ‘s articles.

Happy drone flying and stay healthy!

Stay in touch!

