DJI’s new Mavic could be the best drone for beginners

Not too long ago, we got our hands on images of what looks like to be DJI’s replacement for the DJI Mavic Air, the new DJI Mavic. The new Mavic looks like it will closely follow the design of its bigger brother, the Mavic 2 series, with almost identical positioning of certain features. While a few are different, it’s likely they will closely resemble the unreleased DJI Mavic 3.

More than Mavic Mini

DJI released its Mavic Mini drone a few months ago. The smaller drone is aimed at beginner flyers and those wanting something they can travel with easily. While DJI did make good on its promise, a few features we were all hoping for didn’t make it to the drone.

It’s clear that many of us were hoping for features the Mavic Mini just wasn’t made to meet, so here’s to hoping the new Mavic will.

A big missing feature is the max resolution of 2.7K and the lack of manual control over the video being produced by the drone. The Mavic Mini also lacked RAW photos, USB-C charging, and object tracking.

Since the drone was deliberately made to weigh 249g, this was acceptable, but the Mavic Mini was no longer the drone we were hoping it would be.

The new DJI Mavic

This is where the upcoming DJI “Mavic” comes into play. It seems to be the perfect middle ground between the Mavic Mini and the prosumer focused Mavic 2 series.

Many of the downfalls us and other reviews noticed on the Mavic Mini should hopefully be addressed in the new DJI Mavic.

It’s practically guaranteed that the Mavic will have the ability to shoot in 4K and take RAW photos. It also looks like the Mavic will likely have side, rear, forward-facing sensors.

The new Mavic looks like it will bring in the design of the bigger Mavic 2 and the bottom landing light as well.

DJI’s new Mavic could be the best camera drone for beginners

Hopefully, the Mavic is a combination of the Mavic Mini and the Mavic 2 series, creating the perfect mix between portability and power.

We would love to see these key drone features in the new DJI Mavic:

improved battery tech found in the Mavic Mini

an improved version of the DJI Fly app to allow more control

a 4K 60 fps camera

The new Mavic will likely come in at under $1000. Combined with its large feature set for its small size, that would make it the perfect drone for beginner drone pilots and photographers looking to step into drone photography.

What do you want from the new DJI Mavic? Let us know in the comments below.

