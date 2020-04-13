Skydio stops shipping drones due to COVID-19

Skydio, an American maker of enterprise and consumer drones, announced recently that it is currently unable to ship any models to customers. Based in California, Skydio is subject to COVID-19 stay-at-home lockdown orders and has been forced to close its manufacturing facilities.

We are currently unable to ship orders. Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, our local manufacturing in California has temporarily halted operations. All of our Bay Area employees have been advised by the state of California to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as part of the Bay Area Shelter in Place directive, which is active through early April. We’re closely monitoring these developments, but please note that we are unable to fulfill any Skydio orders at this time…We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time, and we sincerely hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Our Skydio Support team is here if you have any questions or need any help.

At the same time, consumer and enterprise maker DJI boasts that its China-based facilities are up and running. At the start of the year, the new coronavirus looked largely like a problem for China. But as that country was first to weather a surge of patients, it’s now reopening its economy.

Meanwhile, the US is now the country most affected by the coronavirus. There are some encouraging signs that California is “flattening the curve” in COVID-19 cases, but the lockdown is likely to continue for at least several more weeks, if not longer.

