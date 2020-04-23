DJI giving away two Mavic Air 2 drones to puzzle sleuths

The hottest drone of 2020 is about to hit the market. DJI has been dropping hints for a while now that a new Mavic Air 2 is coming. It’s even given the launch day and time: April 27 at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Now it’s offering two puzzle sleuths the chance to win their very own drone worth $799.

The drone giant tweeted a very complex-looking image — an amalgam of drone components and other shapes arranged like the most fantastical castle out of Lord of the Rings. Within it are an unspecified number of clues about the new drone. Eagle-eyed drone fanatics who circle them all in the image qualify for a drawing that awards two of the quadcopters. The deadline is April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT, just before the announcement.

What we already know about the Mavic Air 2

Honestly, there aren’t many clues left to find about the Mavic Air 2. Thanks to documents made public by the FCC and its Brazilian counterpart, we already know a lot about the new drone. And it’s a winner for everyone.

Curious about our upcoming announcement? We’ve hidden some clues about what will be revealed on April 27th 9:30pm EDT.

Find them all, and the new product will be yours! 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qFcR34P9e8 — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 22, 2020

The Mavic Air 2 handily bests its predecessor in every way. In some ways, it even beats the more expensive Mavic 2, which is looking more and more ready for its own refresh. Headline features are a long flight time of up to 34 minutes and a camera with a larger sensor and more advanced automated photo and video modes. (One mystery that remains is whether it will be able to shoot 4K video at a full 60fps versus 30 fps of the current model.)

It also gets a brand-new controller design that mounts the smartphone at the top, versus the bottom, for better ergonomics. Even better, the controller gets an OcuSync 2.0 radio system for longer range.

And thanks to an accidental posting by an e-commerce site, we know the price for all this will be $799, a nice discount from the $919 of the original Mavic Air. So everybody wins with that discount.

Still, free is even better than discounted. So good luck, puzzle lovers!

