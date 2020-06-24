Get Inspired: DroneDJ Pilot of the week Brad Walls takes overhead sport shots

Australian aerial photographer Brad Walls creates simplistic yet beautiful images with his drone. One quick look at his work and you can tell he puts the time into perfecting his ideas.

Aerial photography is a lot of fun to create. In fact, you don’t always have to travel to amazing places to take good photos. This week’s featured Pilot is from Sydney, Australia and proves just that!

If you are an aerial photographer, Brad Walls (@bradscanvas) is someone you should definitely check out. I myself have been a huge fan of Brads work for the past 5 plus years. He blows my mind with his photography not only because of how good it is but because of his amazing ideas.

Walls gallery consists of pools, tennis courts, ice rinks, people and some other fun and abstract things to look at. His work is very minimal, playful and clean. It seems as if he can make any place he shoots look nice. With a mix of travel, portraits, architecture and abstracts, it’s hard to stop scrolling through his feed.

What I love about Wall’s work is how clean it is. The colors pop, the subject stands out and the composition is spot on. Whether he is shooting a pool, tennis court or a person, the photos just catch my eye. His attention to detail, use of light and shadows plus attention to location is what makes his work so unique.

Most of Walls work was shot with a Mavic 2 Pro and Polar Pro filters. He also occasionaly uses lumecubes for extra light. For more about Walls, be sure to follow him on Instagram and check out his website.

If you’d like a chance to be featured as Pilot of the week, please drop a comment below!

