Take in these drone conferences – without leaving home

Thinking of attending an upcoming drone conference?

Wondering what conferences are taking place, and when?

We’ve got your back. But this year is not like other years. With COVID-19 still making large indoor gatherings potential hot zones, organizers of several drone conferences and conventions have wisely pulled the pin on physical gatherings. Others, particularly those with conferences late in the year, are hopeful that a physical gathering can still proceed.

The virtual gatherings, though, could be excellent news for some of you. Because most conferences have now shed the costs of having hotels and convention centres host their events – they’re passing those savings along to potential attendees. That means you might be able to get a tremendous deal on virtual attendance, without having to worry about picking up burden of air travel, accommodations or a potentially deadly disease.

So we present here, for your benefit, a rundown on some of the events on the horizon!

DJI AirWorks

The fifth annual AirWorks Conference, which focuses on commercial and enterprise drones, is taking place virtually this year. Scheduled for August 25 to August 28, this show has become known for its excellent learning track and speakers.

And this year, it will also be known as a bargain. DJI has drastically reduced pricing, hoping to pull a lot of people in the door. From now until July 8, you can pick up a virtual ticket for $49 right here. After that, the price will increase to $99.

Still, that’s a bargain for what the conference DJI says “is a hub for innovation and growth, enabling participants in this ecosystem to exchange ideas, gain more control of drone technology, and steer the future development of the industry.”

FAA UAS Symposium

The Federal Aviation Administration, as part of its ongoing commitment to knowledge sharing and dialogue, is putting on its FAA UAS Symposium – Remotely Piloted Edition. The program is divided into two different chunks, or “episodes” taking place July 8-9 and August 18-19. Between them, the FAA is promising “a variety of sessions that will bring you direct insights from FAA leadership, collaborative discussions on the state of enabling technologies and future regulations, and instructive how-to sessions for operators – all focused on safely advancing UAS integration into the National Airspace System!”

Keynotes include such interesting topics as “Dude, Where’s My Drone?” The full program can be accessed here. There are a variety of pricing options, which you can find on the FAA’s registration page.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL (Dallas)

This is one of the biggest and most serious conferences out there. The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International draws delegates from around the world to its annual XPONENTIAL conferences, including representatives of companies that make the smallest widgets up to those that build the largest drones. There’s something for everyone, and it’s generally a “must-attend” event for those who make their living in the drone world.

This year, AUVSI has settled on carrying out a full, physical convention. It will take place in Dallas October 5-8 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. AUVSI has hosted there before, and it’s an excellent venue for a production of this scale. (It’s also, for history buffs, within walking distance of Dealey Plaza, where US President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.)

Commercial UAV Expo: Americas

The Commercial UAV Expo has also shifted its plans due to COVID-19. The event will now be a virtual one, taking place September 15 to 17.

“Due to ongoing health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the commercial drone community we serve have made it clear that it would be impossible to hold the live event as originally planned. In the interests of ensuring our community still has an opportunity learn from and connect with each other, we have reimagined Commercial UAV Expo Americas as a fully virtual event taking place September 15-17, 2020,” said Lisa Murray, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo Americas.

FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson will keynote, but that’s just one of multiple presentations lined up. Watch for updated details on agenda and pricing here.

Unmanned Systems Canada – Systèmes Télécommandés Canada

Unmanned Systems Canada (USC-STC), is the country’s largest organization of those with an interest in the unmanned field. Users, service providers, academics, regulators and more attend this annual event – which has gained a reputation for the high-quality of its learning track.

Because USC-STC has turned this year’s event virtual, it’s encouraging more international attendees to take part. Reduced pricing is in effect for the three-day event, scheduled to take place November 3-5. Details are available here.

Interdrone (Dallas)

Interdrone has become a mainstay for many who hit up drone conferences – and it’s easy to see why.

“Whether you are a commercial drone flyer, UAV engineer or developer, or service provider,” promises its website, “InterDrone offers a packed training program for anyone in the commercial drone industry with practical, immediately actionable content, and unique hands-on training.”

This year’s conference will be physical, taking place in Dallas December 15 to 17. Pricing is available here. However, because there are certain risks associated with gatherings during the time of COVID-19, the fine print requires that all attendees wear masks (which will be supplied), and also that you absolve organizers of any responsibility should you become sick after attending this event.

What Else?

Have we missed you somehow? If so, and if you are involved with an upcoming drone conference, please shoot us a note to dronetips [at] dronedj.com with the link to your event. If it looks like a fit, we’ll include it on this page!

Whether it’s virtual or in-person, happy (and safe) conference going!

