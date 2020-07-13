WiBotic gets $5.7 million in funding to wirelessly charge drones

WiBotic has secured $5.7 million in Series A funding, allow it to grow in the world of wireless power solutions and expand its products capable of charging drones mid-air and various other systems. The funding round included investors Junson Capital, SV Tech Ventures, Rolling Bay Ventures, Aves Capital, The W Fund, and WRF Capital.

Last month, WiBotic, a provider of wireless power solutions for aerial, mobile, marine, and industrial industries, was able to raise $5.7 million in funding, allowing it to further improve its products and keep up with the ever-changing drone ecosystem.

WiBotic’s wireless solution entails a fleet of drones being equipped with wireless charging coils that receive power when landed on a base station. It removes the need for the drone to be equipped with charging contacts or a person to replace the batteries. As the drone lands, it also shares battery information and allows for a slow or fast charge to begin.

WiBotic is targeting the construction, inspection, agriculture, security, delivery, and mining industries to use its technology to the drones to be in the air for longer, and allowing the drone to be charged in any conditions the drone can fly in.

Ben Waters, WiBotic CEO, had the following to say on the successful Series A funding and what it will do for the company in the future:

WiBotic will use the Series A funding to accelerate the company’s growth, expand our sales team, advance hardware and software engineering, and fulfill increased customer demand. Our mission is to power the world of autonomous systems. By providing mission-critical technologies for autonomous charging and fleet energy management, we help organizations quickly scale-up robotic fleets, improve robot uptime while reducing recurring charging and maintenance costs. Our successful Series A funding accelerates our innovation and growth to ensure we lead the charge in powering autonomous systems.

Photo: Nathan Van de Graaf

