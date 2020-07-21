Big news for NYC Drone Film Festival and AirVuz

Due to all that has happened in 2020, the Film Festival will no longer be held in person at NYC this weekend. Instead, NYCDFF and AirVuz decided to push back the date and host the event online!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.