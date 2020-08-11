Dedrone announces new CEO, Aaditya Devarakonda

Late last week Dedrone announced its new CEO, Aaditya Devarakonda (AD) after the company’s co-founder switched roles in becoming the executive chairman. AD hopes to further the company’s reach in airspace security with a focus on drone technology.

Aaditya Devarakonda isn’t new to the company having joined the advisory team back in 2019 before becoming the president and CBO (chief business officer) at the beginning of 2020. Now he is taking over for co-founder Joerg Lamprecht in the CEO role.

Reflecting on his appointment, AD said:

“I am proud to lead this accomplished team. On behalf of myself and Dedrone, we wish to express our appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Lamprecht, for his support and leadership. Joerg established and built our remarkable company with his co-founders, Rene Seeber and Ingo Seebach, and I am excited to continue their vision of airspace security. Dedrone’s future is bright and we are thankful Joerg will remain close at hand to support this next chapter in our company’s success.”

Dedrone executive chairman and co-founder Joerg Lamprecht followed up with:

“AD is the ideal leader for Dedrone as the company looks to scale and remain the top global provider of airspace security technology. I am especially proud of how well AD has led Dedrone during his first few months at the company, through an unprecedented global crisis. AD’s focus, energy and exceptional business acumen will serve our company and customers. I am proud of what our team has built since Dedrone’s establishment in 2014 and look forward to the future of Dedrone.”

What does Dedrone do?

Dedrone is an airspace security company producing counter-drone systems for use by critical infrastructure, government operations, military assets, prisons, and enterprises. Dedrone’s solution allows users to host the system in the cloud and uses machine learning to provide accurate alerts that are always improving.

Photo: Dedrone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos